Early voting for Tuesday's party runoff elections and school board races ends Monday.
People who voted in the Democratic primary may not vote in a Republican runoff. Those who voted in the Democratic primary may vote in nonpartisan school board runoffs. A registered voter who did not vote in the May 24 primary may vote in the runoff.
Early voting sites are open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in Benton and Washington counties and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Sebastian County.
Voters must provide a form of identification. No bags or purses are allowed in the Benton County Administration Building.
EARLY VOTING CENTERS
BENTON COUNTY
• Administration Building, 215 E. Central Ave., Suite 324, Bentonville
• County Clerk's Office, 2111 W. Walnut St., Rogers
SEBASTIAN COUNTY
• Sebastian County Courthouse, Room G8, 35 S. Sixth St., Fort Smith
• Greenwood Sebastian County Fairgrounds, 530 E. Knoxville St., Greenwood
WASHINGTON COUNTY
• Washington County Courthouse, 280 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
----------------------------------
ELECTION DAY VOTING CENTERS
All voting centers will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Election Day.
BENTON COUNTY
Bella Vista
• New Life Christian Church, 103 Riordan Road
• Highlands United Methodist Church, 371 Glasgow Road
Bentonville
• C7 Church, 2003 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Suite 1
Decatur
• Municipal Building Annex, 363 E. Jo Ave.
Gentry
• First Baptist Church, 232 W. Main St.
Gravette
• Civic Center, 401 Charlotte St. S.E.
Hiwasse
• Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 14070 Arkansas 279
Pea Ridge
• First Baptist Church, Family Life Center, 1650 Slack St.
Rogers
• First Landmark Baptist Church, 206 S.E. 28th St.
• Southside Church of Christ, 919 S. Dixieland Road
Siloam Springs
• Community Building, 110 N. Mount Olive St.
SEBASTIAN COUNTY
Barling
• Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1301 Frank St.
Bonanza
• Bonanza Assembly of God, 701 McConnell St.
Central City
• First Southern Baptist, 12 W. Central Ave.
Charleston
• Cornerstone Freewill Baptist, 29201 Arkansas 22
Fort Smith
• American Legion, 4901 Midland Blvd.
• Baker Senior Center, 3600 N. Albert Pike Ave.
• Ben Geren Park Tornado Shelter, 7200 Zero St.
• Cliff Terrace Assembly of God, 3301 S. 66th St.
• Creekmore Park Rec Bldg., 3301 S. M St.
• East Side Baptist Church, 2710 Massard Road
• Forefront Church, 10300 Jenny Lind Road
• Grand Avenue Baptist Church, 3900 Grand Ave.
• MLK Park Community Bldg., 1901 N. Greenwood Ave.
• Nelson-Hall Beckman Center, 2100 N. 31st St.
• Orr Elementary Tornado Shelter, 3609 Phoenix Ave.
• Ramsey Junior High Tornado Shelter, 3201 Jenny Lind Road
• Rye Hill Baptist, 11501 U.S. 71 South
• St. Bartholomew Episcopal, 2701 Old Greenwood Road
• St. John Episcopal, 215 N. Sixth St.
• St. Luke Lutheran, 5401 Free Ferry Road
• Southside Senior Center, 2700 Cavanaugh Road
• Windsor Library 4701 Windsor Drive
Greenwood
• Grace Lutheran Church, U.S. 71 South
• Greenwood Fairgrounds, 530 E. Knoxville St.
• Milltown-Washburn Fire Department, 6573 Arkansas 252 East
Hackett
• Fire Department, 205 Arkansas 10
Hartford
• Fire Center, 201 S. Broadway
Huntington
• City Hall, 223 E. Broadway
• Witcherville Community Bldg., 18 Buckner Way
Lavaca
• Lavaca First Baptist Church, 100 W. Main St.
Mansfield
• City Hall, 200 N. Sebascott St.
Midland
• City Hall, 204 N. Third St.
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Cane Hill
• Cane Hill College, 14219 College Road
Elkins
• Elkins Community Center, 162 Doolin Drive
Elm Springs
• Elm Springs United Methodist Church, 118 N. Elm St.
Evansville
• Evansville Fire Station, 20493 Arkansas 59 South
Farmington
• Main Street Baptist Church, 49 W. Main St.
Fayetteville
• The Awakening Church, 5763 E. Mission Blvd.
• Central United Methodist, 6 W. Dickson St.
• Corner Stone Church of Christ, 4377 Huntsville Road
• Covenant Church, 4511 W. Wedington Drive
• Genesis Church, 205 Martin Luther King Blvd.
• Mount Comfort Church of Christ, 3249 W. Mount Comfort Road
• Ridgeview Baptist Church, 1850 E. Huntsville Road
• Sang Avenue Baptist Church, 1425 N. Sang Ave.
• Sequoyah Methodist Church, 1910 Old Wire Road
• Trinity Fellowship, 1100 Rolling Hills Drive
• Trinity Methodist, 1021 W. Sycamore St.
• Wedington Woods Fire Station, 13496 Arkansas 16
• Wheeler Fire Station, 6946 W. Wheeler Road
• Yvonne Richardson Center, 240 E. Rock St.
Goshen
• Goshen First United Methodist Church, 122 Arkansas 45
Greenland
• Greenland Community Center, 170 Letita St.
Johnson
• Johnson Church of Christ, 5602 Elmore St.
Lincoln
• Lincoln Community Center, 112 Boyer
• Rheas Mill Community Building, 11871 N. Wedington Blacktop Road
Morrow
• Morrow Fire Station, 19783 Latta Road
Prairie Grove
• Prairie Grove Christian Church, 611 Wayne Villines Road
Springdale
• Archer Learning Center, 600 Ash St.
• Calvary Church, 1000 N. Gutensohn Road
• Elmdale Baptist Church, 1700 W. Huntsville Road
• First Church of the Nazarene, 2300 S. 40th St.
• Nob Hill Fire Station, 19375 Nob Hill Loop
• Oak Grove Baptist Church, 499 Oak Grove Road
• Sonora Baptist Church 17330 E. U.S. 412
• Springdale Civic Center, 2323 S. Old Missouri Road, #D1
• Springdale Recreation Center, 1906 Cambridge St.
Summers
• Cincinnati Fire Station, 12700 Cincinnati Road
• Weddington Community Building, 15503 N. Jackson Highway
West Fork
• West Fork Community Center, 222 Webber St.
Winslow
• Assembly of God, 208 Hill St.
• Brentwood Community Building, 169450 U.S. 7