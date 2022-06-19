Wendy Guerrero: Her own experiences help her guide Bentonville Film Festival and filmmakers

Sure, Wendy Guerrero wanted a role. Everyone does. That's what it was all about, being in theater, film and TV. But there were a couple things that made landing and keeping roles especially difficult.

One, she was often told she looked too exotic, and casting directors claimed they didn't know how to cast her. And two, there were inevitably only a couple outcomes of an audition: you either got it or you didn't.

If you weren't on screen and instead working as, say, a producer, writer or filmmaker, well, things were different.

"I loved being on stage or camera, but it wasn't as fulfilling as being behind the scenes," Guerrero says. "I could control my own future. A lot with acting ... if you don't get the job, it's out of your hands. But as a producer, working with playwrights and filmmakers, there's a control there that is not so subjective of someone's opinion of whether you're right for the part or not."

After years in theater, TV, film and production work, Guerrero found her niche working with other industry hopefuls through the Bentonville Film Festival, guiding them to develop their storylines, secure funding and get their work seen in the six years that she was president of programming.

"Wendy has always been the woman behind the curtain of the festival," says friend Marcy Camacho. "She meets with filmmakers, hears their stories, helps them ... make their project, puts impactful panels together and so much more."

Guerrero became the first ethnically diverse, female president of a major film festival in the country last year when she earned the title of president of the Bentonville Film Festival and BFFoundation -- just as the organization became a 501(c)3. She usually splits her working time between Los Angeles and Bentonville.

"I think Wendy might be an L.A. unicorn," says Monica Kumar, a belonging and inclusion strategist who was executive director for Downtown Bentonville when the two met. "She's a film insider who is as authentic a person as you can hope to meet and who wants to build an inclusive, beautiful space and a pipeline for diverse writers, creatives, actors and artists to share their truth and their stories with the world."

Cindy Kitagawa, who went to high school with Guerrero, has in the past decade spent a lot of time working with her on their film "COAST," which was released by Cinedigm this year. Guerrero's nature as a person of deep integrity and her tendency to stay calm no matter what aid in the successes that she and the people around her have.

"Wendy knows who she is and really stands behind what she believes in, even if it goes against the grain," Kitagawa says. "She is the least reactionary person I know. I think in business this is her greatest asset, especially under so much pressure. That calm energy is reassuring to those around her."

Just as Guerrero gains joy from helping filmmakers from underrepresented communities get their stories onto the big screen, she delights in providing better access for viewing. The eighth annual Bentonville Film Festival begins June 22, and among the signature offerings this year is a virtual festival pass that allows people to experience the festival at a reduced rate without leaving their homes.

"Festivals can be hard to attend; travel can be too expensive," Guerrero says. "But when you can see content in your living room for $20 or less, it provides access to people who may not experience a (film) festival otherwise. It's a real thing we have to consider when we're making sure there's access in the entertainment industry."

REFLECTING THE WORLD

Guerrero's involvement from the beginning has been a big factor in ensuring the Bentonville Film Festival is accepted and successful year to year, in large part because she's able to step lithely from one group to the next and connect them to the festival through their respective needs and interests.

While with Downtown Bentonville, Kumar was initially a little skeptical of the festival's true relevance to the region since, she says, she had little idea about films and zero interest in celebrity culture. But Guerrero's heart for the festival's true mission shone so clearly that it quickly won her over.

"She helped orient me to better understand the work, gain exposure to independent film, and she assured me that the films BFF screened were all focused on areas that would be of deep interest to me: equity, inclusion, community, society and social justice," Kumar says.

Guerrero's relatability was the catalyst to Kumar finding a personal connection to the film festival, despite her initial reluctance, as the two swapped stories about their immigrant experience and feelings of being different from the people they grew up with. Kumar could see in Guerrero a shared concern for the state of the world and the desire to make a difference.

"We both believed that the purpose of our work, as different as it was, was rooted in wanting to build community and connection and support people to feel seen and included," Kumar says. "She is incredibly skilled at supporting others to center their work and stories while maintaining a low profile."

Guerrero's genuine interest in others keeps her authentically connected to them. She's there for it all, the good and bad, the wins, the losses and everything in between.

"She's the kind of friend that celebrates your successes and encourages you when the wind isn't in your favor," says Camacho, who battled brain cancer last year. She could always count on Guerrero for whatever she needed and never felt alone. "She's kind and generous with her time, great at remembering conversations and stories, people's names and investing in people -- particularly advancing women and underrepresented voices within film. She's the kind of person you strive to have in your life. She's the real deal."

At the root of it, Guerrero says, her work and the work of the festival is important for reflecting the world accurately on screen because it impacts how people see it, themselves and the possibilities for their lives.

She discovered many of the challenges of the filmmaking process in her tenure as president of programming, when she spent not only a lot of time watching movies, but many hours speaking with agents, managers, filmmakers -- everyone involved in the making of a film, really -- to investigate what's happening in the industry. Through it, she and the BFF team came up with a submission process centered on the mission of inclusion by starting with a questionnaire. The 35 questions determine whether any of the filmmakers, writers, directors, producers and other crew members are female, people of color, what communities they're from and how they identify, among other things.

"It gave us an idea of what was needed in the industry to champion them," Guerrero says. They were looking at "what types of programs, development and education allow women and people of color to tell their next story."

Among the major gaps Guerrero discovered was that it's often very difficult for women to make a second film when so much has to go into the first.

"They put all their sweat equity in, they put (expenses) on credit cards or raised money to make (the first) movie, and now they're really cash strapped, and that movie didn't get distributed theatrically, so it didn't make so much," she says. "Making a second is an impossible task."

It's difficult for female filmmakers to get the same level of funding as their male counterparts because, Guerrero says, "women aren't trusted with big budgets."

To close that gap and help women and people of color make more films and art, Guerrero and others collaborated with one of the festival's major partners, Coca-Cola, to form the See It Be It fellowship to mentor eight female directors for an entire year, introducing them to financiers, helping them gain industry contacts and critical knowledge for developing and realizing their next project.

"Not only was my job about the festival and identifying talent and films, but investing in careers, talking to partners to share some of the reasons why women and underrepresented people don't have the same opportunities as other folks," Guerrero says. "I still do a lot of that. I love being able to develop and champion storytellers."

DISCOVERING A DIRECTION

Even Guerrero's childhood can be put in movie terms: She spent her growing up years in Santa Maria, Calif., where "Sideways," a 2004 movie starring Paul Giamatti, was filmed. But back then it was hardly wine country. The vineyards were small, and the town was better known for its broccoli and strawberries.

Guerrero was the middle of three children, their parents a working class family. Her mother worked for an insurance company, and her father worked for a cemetery. She and her friends' teenage years of the '80s were all beach bonfires, concerts on the road and parties in barns that were word-of-mouth affairs.

Cindy Kitagawa says Guerrero used to pick her up for high school each morning in her "old junker BMW," a car that didn't have a working gas gauge or speedometer.

"She never knew if she had gas or how fast she was driving," Kitagawa says. "I always remember her flying up to my house -- because we were always late for class -- music blaring, every morning ... She was never worried at all, just certain she would make it."

Education wasn't a huge focus for her family, and Guerrero didn't do much acting in high school, so she had no strong vision of what exactly she wanted to do with her life after graduation. Then, when she was 17, her father died unexpectedly.

"When my father passed, it left me (with the feeling) that I didn't know how to get from A to B," Guerrero says. "I didn't have people to support me ... I think that's where my independence came from, having to figure it out on my own, have an entrepreneurial spirit."

Her hometown was also home to PCPA Theatrefest, by the Pacific Conservatory of Performing Arts, and Guerrero began to meet people who would fly in to work at the regional theater. It opened up exciting possibilities. She didn't just like the idea of being on stage, she liked the whole process, the entire collaboration that a production took.

As Wendy struggled with figuring out where she belonged, theater helped shape her worldview and eventually her idea of what she wanted in life.

"I set my sights on getting out of town and experiencing the world, and acting was a way to do it for me," she says.

Guerrero began to work with a coach to audition for the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco. She got in, and the world opened up for her from there.

THEATER, FILM AND OTHER PARTS

As Guerrero began to pursue acting, she moved to New York, attended the Circle in the Square Theater Conservatory and did a lot of auditioning. While getting into the network, she met many female producers who started out just as she had, thinking that acting was the only way to get into the business. In thinking of her future, she was interested in the topic of identity and developing new plays written by women.

"There were so many great plays (by women), but as an actor, the ones we were working on were by men," Guerrero says. She kept asking herself where all the female playwrights were and began developing new plays with women and staging them in New York. "It's important to get work on stage, off the page, to see their work in real life."

After the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, Guerrero returned to California, started a theater company in Los Angeles and quickly found herself missing the level of support that theater had in New York. She was in the land of film and TV now.

Guerrero faced another conundrum -- she had fallen into a routine of working primarily in commercials and on location work. She was making good money, but it wasn't where she wanted to be. She wanted to move into film and TV.

To help clear her mind and come to some important decisions, Guerrero undertook a 21 day kundalini yoga experience.

"It centered me and put me in another space where I felt clear from where I was and wanted to move on to what was next," Guerrero says. "That became the focus of getting clear and setting boundaries. I decided I'll never get out of this if I don't take that out of my life."

Afterward, she stopped taking commercial and location work and teamed up with mentor Bruce Dern to create the company Publicly Private and start developing productions for film and TV.

Having a production company meant the ideal moment to begin work on the project she'd always had in mind with a friend from high school, a film that explored identity through the experiences of two girls from mixed race households in a town not unlike their Santa Maria.

Guerrero was always striking a balance between her father's very large Mexican family and her mother's small English family, so she had always faced a question of where she identified. Her friend was half Mexican, half Japanese. Neither of them had seen someone of their backgrounds reflected on screen.

The idea became "COAST," and the two focused on securing female writers, working on it for eight years.

Jessica Hester met Guerrero on a film set just as she started Publicly Private. Hester was working in the costume department but was an aspiring film director. After the two connected over a love of storytelling, Guerrero watched Hester's first short film and encouraged her to keep going.

Eventually Hester became the director for Guerrero's film. Developing it meant a lot of time revisiting her past with Kitagawa. They acted out characters and shared high school memories to drum up more storyline, Hester says, finding relatable moments to sharpen their production.

"Wendy is very intuitive and curious," Hester says. "She loves to look under every rock, every action, every heartfelt desire, and she sees people. I am one of the fortunate people she saw. She believed in me when I was just beginning and listened to, watched every short and even read all the things I sent her way."

Guerrero often identifies with the filmmakers she helps, having been through the process herself with "COAST." She and her team sought nontraditional funding to bring the movie to life, getting donations even from a Japanese foundation for supporting its culture by representing it on screen with a Japanese American character.

"It's really rewarding to do something that I have firsthand experience in," Guerrero says. "I identify with filmmakers and stories about feeling like you're on the outside, like you don't fit into the mainstream ... when I learned about Geena's work, all the intersection of my identity as a woman of mixed race made a lot of sense."

Now when Guerrero considers a new film work, she truly understands the passion behind it, the time commitment, the amount of work it takes -- and that empathetic appreciation is a huge part of what she does.

"When she started to work with Bentonville (Film Festival), her mission to celebrate and support filmmakers, to change the industry, was more than fitting for her," Hester says. "It's like all of her work up until then was for her to flourish in this role."

Guerrero says she felt a great pull to be here, in the middle of the country, bringing stories to life and helping others realize how they could shoot films in this region.

"I'm here representing what it would mean to be a producer if a festival like this existed," she says. "It means that you have a home, that someone sees you ... that this festival exists to be a champion and resource and home for storytellers."

