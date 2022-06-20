Baxter county man wins million-dollar lottery prize

A man from Lakeview, who has chosen to remain anonymous under Arkansas law, has become a millionaire by winning a top prize in the lottery on Friday, according to a news release.

He claimed his prize last Wednesday at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center in Little Rock. The winning ticket was sold from Michael Gas N Go, which will receive $10,000 in commission for selling the winning ticket, according to a news release.

According to the news release, the winner was playing the $1,000,000 Riches game. The ticket is a scratch-off where winning numbers are on the ticket and players reveal the other 25 spots to see if any of the numbers match.

Ashley McNatt, a spokesperson for the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, said the chances of winning overall are 1 in 2.99. According to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery website, the odds of winning a top prize are 1 in 800,000.

Since the $1,000,000 Riches game began on Nov. 2, 2021 only half of the $1 million prizes available have been won, meaning two of the top-prize tickets remain.

According to the news release, the Lakeview man is the 86th person in the state that has won a lottery prize worth at least a million dollars since 2009.

A state law, Act 889, allows lottery members who win over $500,000 to remain anonymous.

Since the law went into effect on April 25, 2021 every winner has chosen to remain anonymous, according to McNatt.

McNatt said that someone also won the Natural State Jackpot on Saturday, a total of $520,000, but has not yet come forward to claim the prize.