Camera near LR clinic pulled

The Little Rock Police Department has removed a recently installed crane lift-style camera from an area across from the only provider of surgical abortions in the state.

The Police Department had installed the camera on May 27 near the Little Rock Family Planning Services building, which faces consistent pushback from anti-abortion protesters who work to intimidate patients upon arrival.

The police installed the camera by direction of the Northwest patrol division, said Sgt. Eric Barnes, a spokesman for the police department. He added that it was not requested by a specific party.

The department said it continues to monitor the need for patrol and surveillance in certain locations given a potential ruling on Roe v. Wade from the U.S. Supreme Court in the near future.

Roe v. Wade is the name of the lawsuit that led to the landmark 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision establishing a constitutional right to abortion in the United States. The majority opinion found an absolute right to abortion during the first trimester of pregnancy. Last month, a leaked draft of the U.S. Supreme Court decision suggests the country's highest court could be poised to overturn the constitutional right to abortion, allowing individual states to more heavily regulate or even ban the procedure.

Barnes said the placement of the camera near the Little Rock clinic came after a decision made by the department's assumption that criminal behavior in the area might increase following the leaked draft and forthcoming decision on Roe v. Wade.

"Obviously, with the national events involving abortion and particularly the topic being propelled into the spotlight with the potential leaked document of the Supreme Court, it was [the department's] opinion that this would help to deter any criminal behavior or problems from anyone that may be looking down with ill will. Essentially, it was placed as a deterrent," Barnes said.

Staff at the clinic said they are working daily to communicate with patients and prepare them for what they can expect upon arrival and the possibility of incidents with protesters.

"There have been increasing threats and violence to abortion providers around the country, so we are definitely concerned about the safety of our staff and our patients," clinic director Laurie Williams said.

Law enforcement officers have been called to the area in the past for issues involving conflicts between patients and protesters.

"We've had calls for services [there] before. And, given any potential legal changes surrounding [abortions], we'll definitely provide extra patrol," Barnes said.

Williams acknowledged that some patients might be uncomfortable with the presence of police and the camera, but the clinic is appreciative of their presence and concern for safety.

"We are happy for the LRPD presence, but we do realize that some people feel intimidated by [their] presence. We try and talk to our patients about what they can expect when coming here. Our protesters are also very intimidating, so safety is our goal," Williams said.

The Arkansas Abortion Support Network works to provide comfort to patients through their "Arkansas Clinic Escorts" volunteer program. Volunteers work in rotating shifts to escort patients into the clinic to avoid incidents with protesters.

Police cameras are moved around the city at random intervals.

On Sunday, it was unclear if the camera will make a return in the coming weeks.