Fatal shooting in Texarkana; warrant issued for suspect

A man was fatally shot on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Texarkana about noon on Monday, police said.

The man, whose identity was withheld, died at a hospital, said Cpl. Kelly Pilgreen of the Texarkana Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 300 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard and the 700 block of Laurel Street in Texarkana. When they arrived in the 300 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard, officers found a dark-colored sedan had crashed into a residence, Pilgreen said.

The driver appeared to have a gunshot wound. A female passenger was possibly injured from the crash, Pilgreen said. The driver and passenger were transported to a local hospital.

The man's identity has been held until the next of kin can be notified. The female’s identity is also being withheld because she is a victim in the case, police said.

A warrant has been issued for Trenkale Martinez Brunson, 29, of Texarkana, who is wanted for murder in the first degree, possession of a firearm by certain persons and unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, Pilgreen said.

The investigation is ongoing, the department said.