Fayetteville’s Bertalotto set for All-Star Game

Caroline Bertalotto will enroll at the University of Arkansas this fall to study exercise science with the goal of eventually becoming a physical therapist.
But the recent graduate from Fayetteville High School has one more match to play before continuing on her life's journey.
Bertalotto will suit up for the West team against the East during the Arkansas High School Coaches Association High All-Star soccer game in Conway June 24. The match will begin at 5 p.m. on the campus of Central Arkansas University.
Bertalotto was a senior co-captain and four-year varsity player for Fayetteville, which finished as state runners-up this season after winning the Class 6A championship in 2021. She found out she'd been selected for the All-Star game in a roundabout way from Joe Thoma, her high school coach at Fayetteville.
"He texted me and asked if I was free on June 24," Bertalotto said. "I said 'yes, why?' He said there was an all-star game in Conway that day. He then said 'you'll be playing in it."
Fayetteville had some vacancies to fill coming into the season, especially with the loss of Maddie Wilburn, the 2021 tournament MVP who led Fayetteville to a 17-0-3 record. But other players came to the forefront, including Bertalotto, who teamed with Lauren Magre to provide most of the scoring opportunities for the Lady Bulldogs.
She was part of senior class that won 51 games, went to two state title games and played on a championship team in 2021 that did not lose a match.
"Berti is a special girl who provided leadership to the younger girls this past season," Thoma said. "She was instrumental in running many of our restart plays. She took our corner kicks and most of the free kicks from medium range. With 10 goals and 12 assists on the season, Caroline was always dangerous with her skillful serves into the box for our forwards to score and with lethal shots from distance."
Bertalotto scored one of the biggest goals of her career during a Class 6A state semifinal game against Bentonville at the Benton Athletic Conference. Bertalotto scored with about 20 minutes left to break a 3-3 and eliminated Bentonville, which went 11-1-2 in 6A-West Conference play. The win lifted Fayetteville, which had finished third in the league, into the state championship game for the second straight year.
"We hadn't beaten (Bentonville) all year, so that was really cool to to do that and make it to the championship game again," Bertalotto said.
Bentonville West got its revenge in the championship game against Fayetteville, which ended the high school career for Bertalotto and the other seniors on the team. But Bertalotto is thrilled to be able to take the field one last time as an all-star in girls soccer.
"I'm really excited about it," Bertalotto said. "It's so cool to be a part of that."
None
ARKANSAS COACHES ASSOCIATION ALL-STAR GIRLS SOCCER GAME
WHEN 5 p.m. Friday
WHERE Estes Stadium, University of Central Arkansas in Conway
ROSTERS
EAST GIRLS
Anna Scarborough, Brookland
Avery Caldwell, Bryant
Kacie Estes, Cabot
Ellyson Bradford, LR Central
Deaievon Carter, Conway
Muezala Kawatu, Episcopal Academy
Elizabeth Shannon, Episcopal Academy
Carly Shiver, Hamburg
Abby White, Harding Academy
Haley McDonald, Hermitage
Ayesha Samjuddin, Jonesboro
Sandra Griffin, LR Christian
Emma Thompson, LR Christian
Stacey Hernandez, Nettleton
Clara Sullivan, North Little Rock
Brianna Lopez, FS Northside
Virginia Caldwell, Pulaski Academy
Marianna Osomia, Riverview
Shelby Webb, Searcy
Alex Brown, Valley View
Chloe Moore, Valley View
Crystal Barnes, Jonesboro Westside
COACH
Olivia Allard, Bryant
STAFF
Angie Harlow, Harding Academy
Miguel Mondragon, Hamburg
Kim Paslay, Brookland
MANAGER
Lily Paslay, Brookland
WEST GIRLS
Marcela Sierra, Dardanelle
Jamiette Flores, De Queen
Layla Lee, El Dorado
Lynley Bowen, Farmington
Caroline Bertalotto, Fayetteville
Kimberly Lozano, Green Forest
Samantha Uvieta, Green Forest
Alexis Cantu, Greenbrier
Brooke Boyd, Harrison
Olivia Pall, Harrison
Jackie Ruiz, Heritage
Briana Puenta, Hope
Annalise McCallister, Hot Springs Lakeside
Taylor Hill, Maumelle Charter
Allison Dunlap, Morrilton
Abby Holycross,
FS Southside
Emily Keating, Russellville
Madison Lampkin, Russellville
Katelyn Hancock, Sheridan
Bethany Markavich,
Siloam Springs
Haven Bracken, FS Southside
COACH
Alex Castillo, Bentonville West
STAFF
Don Earnest, Dardanelle
Kaitlin Hancock, Russellville
Ashley Wilson, Green Forest
MANAGER
Isabella Nehus, Russellville