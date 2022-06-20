Georgia DT commits to Arkansas

Defensive tackle Ian Geffrard left his official visit to Arkansas on Sunday high on the Razorbacks, and on Monday he publicly committed to the program.

Geffrard, 6-6, 365 pounds, of Mableton (Ga.) Whitefield Academy, picked Arkansas over scholarship offers from Auburn, Texas, Mississippi State, Boston College, Louisville, Duke, Georgia Tech and other schools.

Should Geffrard sign with the Razorbacks, he would likely be one of the largest signees Arkansas has signed in football.

Freshman offensive lineman E’Marion Harris of Joe T. Robinson is the only other prospect of similar size as Geffrard in the last 20 years. Harris was listed at 6-7, 370 pounds when he signed in the 2022 class.

“I think what stood out about Ian is he’s an extremely large human being,” Whitefield Academy coach Coleman Joiner said. “He’s every bit of 6-6, 6-7, 370 pounds, but it's his athleticism goes along with his size that I think really sets him apart for most people.”

Geffrard, who registered 37 tackles as a junior, plays on both sides of the ball for the Wolfpack. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and his coaching staff plan to look at him on defense, but offensive line is also a possibility.

“Just talking to them, what makes him such unique prospect is his ability to play both sides of the ball,” Joiner said. “I think they believe they’re going to find a home for him somewhere. They’re kind of recruiting him as a jumbo athlete, they say.”

Razorbacks defensive line coach Deke Adams and offensive line coach Cody Kennedy were involved in recruiting Geffrard. He also officially visited Boston College and Auburn.

Geffrard is Arkansas’ 14th commitment in the 2023 class.











