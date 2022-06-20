Group holding festival for unity

The Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission invites the public to attend the 2022 Monticello "Unity in the Community Festival," at noon July 1 at McCloy Park at Monticello. The event will be free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

The commission partners with the city of Monticello to promote unity, and honor King's legacy ahead of the Independence Day holiday, according to a news release.

Highlights will include a special appearance and address from legendary R&B singer Eddie Levert, concerts by Steven Russell, former lead singer of TROOP, and Doug E Fresh, pioneering hip-hop artist. The commission will also host "Human Beat Box" and "Teach Me How to Dougie" contests for the youth and the community.

The festival will include free food at designated food vendors, a community vendor showcase, live entertainment, a kids' zone, and a homebuyers' workshop, according to the release.

The goal of the festival is to mobilize, inform, and uplift people in a safe space to achieve new levels of economic empowerment, personal development, wealth creation, civic engagement, and community leadership.

The festival will also promote unity, education, community service, arts, family, culture and the "Beloved Community" King mentioned in his writings, according to the release.

"Dr. King once said, 'the aftermath of nonviolence is the creation of the beloved community,'" said DuShun Scarbrough, executive director of the commission.

In keeping with this vision, the festival will allow residents to come together to create unity, promote community service, and honor the legacy of King by providing workshops on financial literacy and home ownership.

"The 'Unity in the Community Festival' honors the collaboration, passion, and compassionate spirit that has served to raise up small communities. It is also important to host these events in the underserved, smaller towns across the state, particularly the Delta. It has been great working with the city and the mayor on this project. I look forward to a continued partnership as we host this wonderful celebration before the Independence Day holiday," Scarbrough said.

Program partners also include Victory Over Violence, Union Bank, Power 92 Jams, The Praise Network, and KOKY.

"The mission of the Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission, a division of the Arkansas Department of Education, is to promote and preserve the life and legacy of Dr. King in our state; and to promote the principles of nonviolence and equality among all citizens. Our community outreach projects are designed to promote education, and an appreciation for history, and to encourage youth to engage in positive leadership development and roles within their communities," according to the release.

Details: https://linktr.ee/AMLKC or social media.