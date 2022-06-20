• Jake Sullivan, White House national security adviser, tested positive for covid-19, "is asymptomatic and he has not been in close contact with the president," said Adrienne Watson, a National Security Council spokeswoman.

• Jessie Bowden, whose husband had stage four liver and bile duct cancer, organized a surprise graduation ceremony for their son at their Seale, Ala., home with the help of school administrators, who attended and gave the graduate his diploma before the 64-year-old "died a very proud daddy."

• Robert Smigel, the voice behind Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, was among several people affiliated with "Late Show with Stephen Colbert" arrested by Capitol Police in the Longworth House Office Building in Washington, D.C., and charged with unlawful entry, according to authorities and people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

• Dennis Sharp, police chief in Courtland, Ala., was hospitalized for broken bones, including a pelvic fracture, after his vehicle collided with a tractor that was turning into a field while he was on duty.

• Joshua Macias, a Vets for Trump co-founder arrested and accused of driving a Hummer containing weapons and ammunition to a site where votes were being counted in Philadelphia, will remain free to await trial despite violating a bail condition to "stay off social media."

• Greg Fischer, Democratic mayor of Louisville, Ky., is "doing fine" after being punched in the city's Fourth Street Live entertainment district, according to a Twitter post from the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department.

• Travis Ford, 42, of Lincoln, Neb., pleaded guilty and faces up to two years in prison for threatening Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, a Democrat who oversees elections in the state, last year in a series of Instagram posts, federal prosecutors say.

• Gregory Ulrich, 68, received a mandatory life sentence for 11 charges against him, including premeditated first-degree murder, for fatally shooting a medical assistant and seriously wounding four other staffers in February 2021 at Allina Crossroads Clinic in Buffalo, Minn.

• Tommy Harvey, a 74-year-old former Simpson County, Miss., chancery clerk, was fined $5,000 and put on two years' probation for depriving a woman of civil rights by using pepper spray on her after she left court during an April 2017 child custody hearing.