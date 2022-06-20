Represent our wishes

It seems our gutless and feckless senators and representatives refuse to even consider comprehensive background checks and red-flag measures that 90 percent of the American people support, because of the dollars they're paid by the NRA.

I'm not advocating taking everyone's guns; I'm a multiple gun owner. I am advocating raising the age to buy a semiautomatic rifle to 21, the same as a pistol. Banning military-style weapons, designed for war, will not reduce the number of shootings; it will, however, greatly reduce the lethality of those shootings. Children in the Uvalde school shooting had to be identified with DNA because they were unrecognizable, according to the pediatrician that saw the bodies, some decapitated by gunfire.

Banning high-capacity magazines has no effect on gun ownership or use. There is no sporting reason to have 30-plus-round magazines; if you're using your AR-15 to deer hunt, and I'm almost positive you're not, if you need 30 rounds to hit your target, you don't need to be hunting.

We don't need any more "thoughts and prayers." We need our elected officials to represent our wishes and not those of the NRA.

THOMAS COPELAND

Sherwood

Let high rates come

Rates are going up and, in the media, all the time, I hear about how this is a burden on American families--mortgage rates going up, etc. Well, here's one family (mine) that is looking forward to higher interest rates.

We've saved carefully for a lifetime of work for our retirement, and for the last 20 years we've received virtually nothing in interest on our bank savings. We decided long ago not to get involved with the casino that is Wall Street and the stock market. We lived carefully, saved our money, put it in the bank and hoped to have some retirement income when we stopped working. Instead, we got nothing and the banks had our retirement money for nothing (they, of course, made money on our money). So I say rising interest rates is good news. Very good news. Roll on, higher rates, I say; long may they last! P.S. There must be millions of people who think as I do.

REG EDWARDS

Compton

On American justice

What do you do with a man who has misled, lied, cheated, and stolen from the public, even his political party, in the most notorious ways? He has taken so much from public trust and confidence. The status of democracy across the nation and world has been tarnished by this man. I believe Donald Trump will be indicted, tried, and convicted, but ... what will his punishment be? What can it be? What should it be?

P.L. GUSTAFSON

Hot Springs Village