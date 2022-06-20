LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-Ole Miss in College World Series

Ole Miss 8, Arkansas 3 -- Middle 5th Inning

Calvin Harris hooked a two-run home run into bullpen in right field. The blast was just his second home run of the year.

Ole Miss 6, Arkansas 3 -- End 4th Inning

Moore grounded out to first.

Battles reached on a single back up the middle. He's 2-2 at the plate tonight.

Stovall popped out to shortstop. Gregory worked a walk.

The Razorbacks strand a pair after Webb flew out to right field.

Ole Miss 6, Arkansas 3 -- Middle 4th Inning

RHP Jaxon Wiggins enters from the Arkansas bullpen. The Razorbacks have now used a different pitcher to open each inning.

He struck out Elko and Graham swinging before issuing a walk. He got a popout to third to blank the Rebels.

Ole Miss 6, Arkansas 3 -- End 3rd Inning

Wallace drew a leadoff walk but was picked off first.

Turner grounded out to Elliot.

Lanzilli struck out swinging and the Razorbacks go down in order for the first time tonight.

Ole Miss 6, Arkansas 3 -- Middle 3rd Inning

RHP Kole Ramage takes over on the mound for the Razorbacks.

The Rebels put two runners on base after a walk and single with one out. 9-hole hitter Calvin Harris ropes a double into left to drive in two more runs. He advanced to third on a throwing error from Gregory.

Ramage gloved a comebacker that was inches away from his face for the second out. He induced a groundout to second base to end the frame.

Ole Miss 4, Arkansas 3 -- End 2nd Inning

Robert Moore reached on a fielding error from Gonzalez followed by a double from Jalen Battles.

Arkansas cuts the deficit to two on a fielder's choice off the bat of Peyton Stovall. Another run comes home via some small-ball action as Battles scored on a squeeze bunt from Gregory.

Webb extended the inning with a single and stole second. He was left stranded after Slavens popped out to second.

Ole Miss 4, Arkansas 1 -- Middle 2nd Inning

Taylor surrendered a one-out double down the left field line. He caught Gonzalez looking at a slider for his first strikeout.

Tim Elko crushed a moonshot that landed in the stands past the bullpen in left field. Taylor plunked Kevin Graham on an 0-2 count.

Ole Miss 2, Arkansas 1 -- End 1st Inning

Braydon Webb scorched a grounder up the middle off the glove of Ole Miss shortstop Jacob Gonzalez.

Brady Slavens and Cayden Wallace struck out.

Michael Turner's fly ball to left field was misplayed and resulted in a rbi-double. Chris Lanzilli looked at a called third strike to end the inning.

Ole Miss 2, Arkansas 0 -- Middle 1st Inning

Zack Morris ran into some trouble in the opening frame.

He allowed a leadoff single and then retired the next two batters. A two-out single by Kevin Graham drove in the game's first run. Arkansas pitching coach Matt Hobbs made a trip to the mound after a walk to Kemp Alderman.

The Razorback lefty drilled Peyton Chatagnier with what would have been ball 4 on a 3-0 count. Another walk brings in a second run for the Rebels.

LHP Evan Taylor induces an inning-ending ground ball on his first pitch.

Pregame:

The Razorbacks and Rebels are meeting up in the College World Series for the first time in series history. • Arkansas is making its 11th overall appearance in the College World Series, including its seventh trip to Omaha under head coach Dave Van Horn.

Arkansas’ 21 hits and 17 runs against Stanford were both program records in a College World Series game.

Probable starters: Ole Miss LHP Hunter Elliott (4-3, 2.82 ERA) vs. Arkansas LHP Zack Morris (6-0, 1.89 ERA)

Arkansas lineup:

CF Webb

DH Slavens

3B Wallace

C Turner

RF Lanzilli

SS Battles

1B Stovall

LF Gregory