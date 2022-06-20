LR police say person killed in gunfire

One person was killed in a shooting in the 1300 block of South Jefferson Street early Sunday, according to a Little Rock Police Department alert.

Officers responded to a shot spotter activation at 2:41 a.m. and found one male victim dead, the alert said.

As of Sunday night, the name of the victim along with any suspect information was not available, Police Department spokesman Mark Edwards said.

"Preliminary information suggests this incident was isolated and there is no immediate threat in the area," the alert said.