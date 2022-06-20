Man found dead in North Little Rock, police say

A man was found dead sitting in the sun near the intersection of McCain Boulevard and Warden Road in North Little Rock, police said.

Lt. Amy Cooper with the North Little Rock Police Department said that around 12:13 p.m., Monday officers responded to a call about a man sitting in the sun near the tree line.

Officers reported they found a man already dead when they arrived at the scene. Sgt. Carmen Helton with the department said the death may be heat related.

The Police Department does not suspect foul play at this time and the body has been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab.