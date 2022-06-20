Man’s body found in Beaver Lake on Monday

ROGERS -- A dive team on Monday recovered the body of a man who went missing in Beaver Lake over the weekend.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office received a call around 9 p.m. Saturday about a man who had fallen off a boat in the lake's Prairie Creek area, said Meyer Gilbert, chief deputy for the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office searched for the man Saturday night and for most of the day Sunday. The search resumed at about 7 a.m. Monday, Gilbert said.

At about 1 p.m. Monday, they found the body of Edwin Jehovany Avila Garcia, 35, not far from the boat docks at Prairie Creek, about 100 to 150 yards from the no-wake zone, Gilbert said.

"It was quite a bit away from the area of where the witnesses actually said they'd last seen him, so that's why it takes so long," he said.

The body will be transported to the Benton County Coroner's Office, he said.