Drowning victim, 22, found in Mulberry River, authorities say

Authorities on Sunday recovered the body of a man who drowned in the Mulberry River.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Mulberry Mayor Gary Baxter thanked those who assisted in the search and recovery effort at Silver Bridge, which he says began Friday and was led by Chief Deputy James Mirus of the Crawford County sheriff’s office.

Baxter added that another drowning took place in the same location less than four weeks ago.

The man who was found Sunday was 22 years old, Mirus said late Monday morning, though he added that authorities were waiting for a confirmation of his identity.



