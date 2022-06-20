Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

• Sean "Diddy" Combs, founder of Bad Boy Records and a three-time Grammy winner, will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award on Sunday at the BET Awards, the network announced this month. He has worked with artists including Notorious B.I.G., Mary J. Blige and Usher. The music mogul created the fashion clothing line called Sean John, launched the Revolt TV channel with a focus on music and has his own vodka. He also produced the reality show "Making the Band" for MTV. "His virtuosity is matched only by his range -- from music to media, culture, business and philanthropy -- Diddy has exemplified Black excellence," BET CEO Scott Mills said in a statement." The award is given to an individual who has shaped culture through their careers and "transformative leaders that consistently inspire generations." Taraji P. Henson will host the live show from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

• Wendy Williams, who helmed "The Wendy Williams Show" for 12 seasons before exiting the syndicated daytime series last July for health reasons, only appeared via video tribute in the final episode. Though her hiatus was only supposed to last "two months and two weeks," it was extended due to health issues, including a case of covid-19 and Williams' ongoing battle with Graves' disease, a thyroid-related autoimmune condition. The host of Friday's episode was Sherri Shepherd, who is slated to take over Williams' time slot with her own show this fall. "On behalf of all the guest hosts, I want to say thank you so much to all the loyal Wendy watchers for making this show a success for the last 14 years," Shepherd said. "Most of all we have to thank you, Wendy Williams," Shepherd continued. "Because there is nobody like Wendy Williams. From her days on the radio to ruling daytime talk, ... Wendy earned her title as the Queen of all Media." The episode included a video tribute with memorable moments from the show. It also included celebrity guest spots with Joan Rivers, Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber and Tracee Ellis Ross. The final moment of the show showed the cast and crew gathered onstage to send off the show -- and presumably the host -- with her signature line, gesturing with their hands as Williams does, and saying "How You Doin?"