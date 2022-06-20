BASEBALL

Machado suffers ankle injury

San Diego Padres star Manny Machado sprained his left ankle while taking a tumble at first base trying to beat out a grounder Sunday against Colorado. Machado exited the game and the Padres said X-rays were negative. Machado, in the midst of a stellar season, stretched his left leg toward the base as the throw arrived from pitcher Antonio Senzatela in the first inning. Machado's cleat appeared to slip across the top of the bag and he fell to the ground, his left leg buckling beneath him. The All-Star third baseman clearly was in pain, grimacing and clasping his hands around his lower left leg. Machado was out on the play, the throw beating him by a half-step.

GOLF

Kupcho wins in a playoff

After missing a 2-foot eagle putt on the first hole of a playoff, Jennifer Kupcho won the LPGA Meijer Classic in Belmont, Mich., on Sunday when Leona Maguire's 3-foot birdie try lipped out on the second extra hole. Kupcho closed with a 1-under 71 to match playing partner Nelly Korda and Maguire at 18-under 270 at Blythefield Country Club. Kupcho birdied both playoff holes. Maguire finished with a 65 and birdied the first extra hole before missing the short putt on the second. Korda, the winner last year, had a 72 after taking a one-stroke lead over Kupcho into the final round. Korda dropped out of the playoff with a three-putt par on first extra trip down the par-5 18th. Maguire got new life when Kupcho's 2-footer slid by the left side. Kupcho won for the second time on the LPGA Tour, following her major victory in early April at Mission Hills in the California desert. The 25-year-old former Wake Forest star from Colorado won the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur in 2019. Former University of Arkansas golfer Stacy Lewis finished at 9-under 279 (tied for 32nd place) after a final round 68 on Sunday.

Xiong rolls to Wichita victory

Norman Xiong won the Wichita Open for his first Korn Ferry Tour title, making two eagles in a 7-under 63 for a five-stroke victory. The former University of Oregon player from Guam finished at 26-under 254 at Crestview Country Club. He opened with rounds of 66, 61 and 64, tying the course record with the 61. Xiong qualified for the event Monday at Auburn Hills. He's the 25th open qualifier to win on the tour and first since Rick Lamb in the 2016 LECOM Health Challenge. Xiong earned full tour membership for the rest of the season. Kevin Roy was second after a 64. Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) posted a 72 on Sunday and finished at 5-under 275 overall.

TENNIS

Berrettini retains title

Matteo Berrettini looks in prime shape for another deep run at Wimbledon. The second-seeded Italian retained his grass-court Queen's Club title by beating Filip Krajinovic 7-5, 6-4 in the final on Sunday. It backed up his title triumph in Stuttgart last week, which also was on grass. Wimbledon starts June 27 and Berrettini is heading to the All England Club having won 20 of his last 21 matches on grass -- his only loss coming against Novak Djokovic in four sets in last year's Wimbledon final. Krajinovic was a surprise finalist in west London, having never won a match on grass at ATP level before this week, and the 30-year-old Serb usually tries to skip grass-court events if he can.

Hurkacz knocks off No. 1

Hubert Hurkacz upset top-ranked Daniil Medvedev on Sunday to win the Halle (Germany) Open and underline his credentials as a contender for Wimbledon two years running. The big-serving Polish player needed just 63 minutes to beat Medvedev 6-1, 6-4 and win his first grass-court title. Hurkacz was a semifinalist at Wimbledon last year and seems on form again after a Halle tournament run in which he also beat defending champion Ugo Humbert, U.S. Open semifinalist Felix Auger-Aliassime and Nick Kyrgios.

Top seed wins Veneto title

Top-seeded Alison Van Uytvanck beat Italian veteran Sara Errani 6-4, 6-3 to win the inaugural Veneto Open on Sunday. For her sixth career title, the 47th-ranked Van Uytvanck completed the first WTA tournament played on natural grass in Italy without dropping a set. The 35-year-old Errani, a French Open finalist a decade ago, is ranked No. 213. All nine of Errani's career singles titles came before she served a doping ban in 2017 and 2018.

MOTOR SPORTS

Gilliland 1st in Truck race

Todd Gilliland pulled away off a late restart to win the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race Saturday night on Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway's half-mile dirt oval. Racing for father David Gilliland in his lone Truck start of the season, Gilliland won for the third time in the series. After four full seasons in the Truck Series, he moved up to the Cup Series this year with Front Row Motorsports. Gilliland took the lead from John Hunter Nemechek shortly before John Wood spun to bring out the final caution with nine laps to go. On the restart with four laps left, Gilliland started on the outside in David Gilliland Racing's No. 17 Ford and steadily pulled away.

San Diego Padres first base coach David Macias, right, looks to help Manny Machado after Machado was injured while trying to run out an infield hit to Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Denver. Machado, who was out on the play, had to be helped from the field. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)



