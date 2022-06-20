Razorbacks lose to Ole Miss at College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. — Ole Miss defeated Arkansas 13-5 on Monday to send the Razorbacks to the losers bracket at the College World Series.

Arkansas (44-20) will play Auburn (43-21) in an elimination game Tuesday at 6 p.m. The winner of that game must beat Ole Miss twice in a national semifinal to advance to the championship series.

The Rebels (39-22) need one more victory to play for the national title.

One of the last four teams to make the NCAA Tournament, Ole Miss is one of the final four teams in the field. The Rebels have won all seven of their postseason games by a combined score of 64-17.

Ole Miss scored twice in the first, second and third innings, and broke the game open with four runs against Arkansas reliever Jaxon Wiggins in the fifth to go ahead 10-3.

The Rebels out-hit the Razorbacks 13-8.

Ole Miss starter Hunter Elliott allowed 1 earned run, 6 hits and 2 walks, and struck out 4 in 6 1/3 innings. Elliott threw 62 of 100 pitches for a strike.

Elliott (5-3) won for the third time this postseason.

Ole Miss chased Arkansas starting pitcher Zack Morris with two outs in the first inning after Morris walked in the Rebels’ second run. Morris allowed 2 runs, 2 hits, walked 2, hit 1 batter and threw a wild pitch.

Evan Taylor induced an inning-ending groundout on his first pitch in relief of Morris to strand the bases loaded and keep the score 2-0.

Arkansas got a run back in the bottom of the first when Braydon Webb led off with a single and scored on a two-out double by Michael Turner.

The teams traded two runs in the second inning. Tim Elko hit a 416-foot home run to left field against Taylor to put the Rebels ahead 4-1, but the Razorbacks cut the deficit to 4-3 after Robert Moore reached on an error and Jalen Battles doubled to lead off the bottom of the inning. Moore scored on an RBI groundout by Peyton Stovall and Battles scored on a bunt squeeze down the first-base line by Zack Gregory.

Arkansas’ lineup couldn’t keep pace, though, and the Razorbacks’ bullpen had trouble slowing the Rebels. Calvin Harris hit a two-run double against Kole Ramage with one out in the third inning to put Ole Miss ahead 6-3.

Jaxon Wiggins paused the Rebels with a strong fourth inning on the mound, but Ole Miss broke open the game with a stop in the bottom of the fourth, followed by the big fifth inning at the plate.

Arkansas put two runners on base with two outs in the fourth when Battles singled up the middle and Gregory drew a two-out walk. After a mound visit from coach Mike Bianco, Ole Miss left hander Hunter Elliott had his first pitch to Webb hammered to left field, but the wind hooked it foul.

Webb had a flyout to shallow right field to end the inning, which stranded the Razorbacks’ third and fourth base runners and preserved the Rebels’ 6-3 lead.

Wiggins struck out Hayden Dunhurst looking to start the fifth inning, but did not record another out. Six consecutive one-out batters reached on 3 singles, 2 walks and 1 home run.

Harris’ home run to right field put the Rebels ahead 8-3, and Jacob Gonzalez and Kevin Graham added RBI singles before Wiggins was taken out of the game.

Harris went 3 for 4 and recorded 4 RBI. He was one of four Rebels with multiple hits and multiple RBI.

Ole Miss scored its final three runs against Arkansas reliever Gabe Starks in the eighth inning. The Razorbacks used seven pitchers to preserve arms for the rest of their stay in Omaha.

Elijah Trest’s 2 1/3 innings were the most by an Arkansas pitcher. He and Austin Ledbetter (1 2/3 innings) were the only Razorbacks who did not allow a run.

Stovall hit a two-run home run with one out in the ninth to cap the scoring. The 398-foot blast to right field scored Moore, who doubled to lead off the inning.

Auburn stayed alive at the tournament with a 6-2 victory over Stanford in an elimination game Monday afternoon. The Tigers lost 5-1 to Ole Miss in their opener in Omaha.

Arkansas won two of three games at Auburn on May 6-8, including 7-3 in the series finale to take the series. The Razorbacks won 11-8 in the series opener before the Tigers won the second game 5-3.

Ole Miss, Arkansas and Auburn are the only teams remaining in their pool at the College World Series, which guarantees the SEC will have a team in the championship round for the 13th time in 14 seasons.