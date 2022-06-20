State sports brief

FOOTBALL

El Dorado WR Burns commits to ASU

Arkansas State University secured its first in-state commitment for the Class of 2023 late Saturday as El Dorado wideout DeAndra Burns announced on Twitter that he'll be joining the Red Wolves.

Burns, who helped the Wildcats defeat Greenwood in the Class 6A state championship game last season, averaged 20.5 yards per reception, catching 42 passes and 10 touchdowns in his junior season for El Dorado. The 5-11, 150-pound speedster also held offers from the University of Arkansas, Pittsburgh and Tennessee-Martin.

-- Mitchell Gladstone