Super Quiz: Lines from Literature

1. The novel ends, "After all, tomorrow is another day."

2. What novel contains the line, "It was a pleasure to burn."

3. The novel begins, "He was an old man who fished alone in a skiff in the Gulf Stream."

4. This novel ends, "He loved Big Brother."

5. What novel contains the line, "Beware; for I am fearless, and therefore powerful."

6. This novel begins, "In a village of La Mancha, the name of which I have no desire to call to mind."

7. This novel's last line begins, "It is a far, far better thing that I do, than I have ever done."

8. What novel contains the line, "Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same."

9. The opening line contains, "... stands a rusty wooden house, with seven acutely peaked gables."

ANSWERS

1. "Gone With the Wind"

2. "Fahrenheit 451"

3. "The Old Man and the Sea"

4. "1984"

5. "Frankenstein"

6. "Don Quixote"

7. "A Tale of two Cities"

8. "Wuthering Heights"

9. "The House of Seven Gables"