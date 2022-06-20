Tobol off to hot start in Collegiate League

Vance Tobol didn't get much playing time at Central Missouri in the spring, but he's turning a few heads in the Perfect Timing Collegiate League.

The Rogers Heritage grad went 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs and drove in six runs this week to help Perfect Timing White to a 10-4 win over Tulsa Sandlot Grey at Tyson Park in Springdale on Tuesday evening.

Ryne McDonald, the league's general manager and one of two coaches of the Perfect Timing teams, said Tobol didn't jump out in week one, but that changed this past week.

"Thing I see about him is the ball off the bat," McDonald said. "He's got some pop."

Tobol showed that off in a big way this week.

"(Monday) he hit a ground ball to short, like a one-hopper, and he hit it so hard the shortstop didn't even get his glove down. After the first week I didn't really see it, but I think a week after seeing pitching, he's locked in."

McDonald still isn't sure what position is the best fit for Tobol.

"I think he's a corner outfielder," McDonald said. "I haven't seen him enough at third. He's a bigger guy, but he can still cover some ground in the outfield. But I think this is the best thing for him to get him more at-bats and moving forward."

Tobol went 4-for-14 with 2 doubles and 4 RBIs for Division II power Central Missouri in just 10 games (two starts) before suffering a shoulder injury late in the spring. But he's gotten back in a groove recently.

"I missed the last two conference series and couldn't really do anything for about two months," said Tobol, a redshirt freshman. It's been two or three weeks ago I started working out again and actually hitting. It just feels good to get back."

He started to get comfortable later in the spring, but also expects to get more opportunities to play this season.

"I would over-swing a lot and get over anxious, try to pull everything," Tobol said. "Closer to the end of the year I started to figure it out. I changed up some stuff with my (batting) stance and found something."

But now he'll keep working this summer with more playing time being the goal next spring.

"I feel pretty good," Tobol said. "I've just gotta stick at it, hit as much as I can and stay hooked up."

Near No-No

Walker Williams tossed five no-hit innings and struck out 10 for Perfect Timing Red on Wednesday.

The Shiloh Christian grad saw only limited action on the mound for Arkansas State in the spring. He threw just 15 and two-thirds innings. The left-hander went 2-1 with an 8.62 ERA for the Red Wolves as a redshirt freshman, but McDonald sure like what he saw this past week.

"If he looks like he did Wednesday, he can help them win games in the Sun Belt," McDonald said.

Because of his limited action, Williams asked to be taken out after five innings, McDonald said.

Two other relievers followed Williams and finally lost the no-hitter with two outs in the seventh.

Position Change

Grant Jones got just 49 at-bats as a freshman infielder at Seminole State, but he's working in the outfield this summer with the hope of more playing time next season.

McDonald said Jones, a graduate of Joe T. Robinson, was told he would have more of a chance to play in the future if he switched to the outfield.

He's off to a nice start at the plate for Perfect Timing Blue and has got some attention for his play in the outfield, McDonald said.

"He's a baseball guy, if I put him anywhere on the field he'll have success," McDonald said.