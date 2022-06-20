USA Yesterday

The national newspaper USA Today, Gannett's flagship paper, was forced to remove almost two dozen stories from its website last week "after an internal audit concluded that the reporter who wrote them misattributed quotes," according to The Washington Post. "And in some cases may have fabricated interviews and sources."

This isn't the first time something like this has happened in newspapers. Remember Jayson Blair at The New York Times? Sometimes things get by even the best editors. And the best systems aren't foolproof.

We are reminded of the Gallup poll from a few years back, in which nearly 30 percent of its 20,000 respondents said they think reporters make up stories. More than half--52 percent--said that reporters misrepresent the facts; 28 percent said they think reporters make up the facts entirely.

Some of us were shocked when that came out.

But when a large newspaper like USA Today has to remove stories like it did last week, it feeds such distrust. We in the media must do better. For the country's sake.