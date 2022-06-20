VIDEO: Van Horn, players recap 13-5 loss to Ole Miss in College World Series

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
VIDEO: Van Horn, players recap 13-5 loss to Ole Miss in College World SeriesJune 20, 2022 at 10:45 p.m.
Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn shakes hands with Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco, Monday, June 20, 2022 during the first inning of a NCAA College World Series double elimination game at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb. Visit nwaonline.com/220621Daily/ for today's photo gallery.......(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT