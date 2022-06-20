Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

June 6

Arsaga's Espresso At The Library

401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted permit expired on Dec. 31, 2021. Place permit to operate in a location that is easily visible to customers.

Azul Tequila Mexican Cuisine

960 N. 45th St., Springdale

Critical violations: The main cook wiped sweat from the forehead with a rag and then continued to cook. Multiple food items in the walk-in cooler are lacking a cover. The cook is sweating to the point of it dripping down his forehead. Cook shall wear something on the head to restrict the flow of sweat from dripping onto food.

Noncritical violations: None

La Huerta

2356 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: The person in charge is not on-site.

Noncritical violations: Outside garbage receptacle lid and waste oil lid are open. The garbage receptacle lacks an installed drain plug.

Meiji Japanese Cuisine

3878 N. Crossover Road, Suite 1, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Bar ice bin has unshielded cooling tubes inside the bin. One food employee is wearing a bracelet. One employee in sushi preparation area lacks hair restraint for head. Five mechanical ventilation hood filters are not installed. Filters shall be installed prior to cooking. Previous issue. Retail food permit expired 04/30/2022.

Nomads Music Lounge

1431 S. School Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Cook plated sandwich vegetables with bare hands. No paper towels were available at kitchen hand wash sink. Mechanical ware-washer chlorine solution at 25 ppm. A chlorine solution shall measure 50-100 mg/L at a temperature of 75-100 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Oil being stored in unoriginal containers without labeling. Bar ice bin has cooling tubes in the inside corner of bin. Jars previously containing food were being reused for tea. At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager.

Pleasant Counter

907 S. Pleasant St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No food safety training has been taken. No thermometer in refrigerator. No test strips were available.

Springdale Aquatic Concession

1100 Watson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Cheese sauce lacks a date after opening and being used in the cheese hot holding unit.

Noncritical violations: No ambient thermometer in the reach in refrigerator.

St Paul's Episcopal Church

224 N. East Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No test strips for the chemical sanitizer.

Starbucks Coffee

408 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: No handwashing sign posted.

Noncritical violations: Several refrigerator units lack an ambient thermometer.

Super 8

1075 S. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No paper towels at the kitchen handwashing sink. No soap at the kitchen handwashing sink. Facility lacks refrigerator thermometer. No test strips. Syrup is stored in a hole in the wall.

Thai Esan

2334 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Business is currently open under new ownership and the retail food permit has not been issued. At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager.

Torchy's Tacos

1541W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A container of powdered sugar, a shaker of powdered sugar and a bin of masa were not labeled.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

3878 N. Crossover Road, Suite 10, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Packaged cookies for customer self-service lack required labeling.

Waffle House/Ozark Waffles

1281 S. 48th St., Springdale

Critical violations: The cook cracked eggs and did not change gloves before continuing to cook food.

Noncritical violations: None

June 7

Applebee's

5953 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: The cream based sauce and other items in the food prep line are holding at 50 degrees.

Noncritical violations: No test strips were available at the time of inspection.

Briar Rose Bakery

28 E. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: Package of hamburger meat stored on a wire shelf over ready-to-eat vegetables.

Noncritical violations: Dust and debris under equipment and shelving in the catering area and storage area in building 32.

E-Z Mart

1417 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: One spray bottle of multipurpose cleaner was not labeled.

Noncritical violations: Single-service plastic spoon handles are stored downward for customer self-service.

Holiday Inn Express

1251 N. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: White refrigerator lacks thermometer. Boxes single-service items stored on the floor in the storage room.

Island Vibes

3570 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. No paper towels. No soap at the handwashing sink. Raw shrimp stored on a shelf over ready-to-eat vegetables in the refrigerator. Curry chicken at 93 degrees in the hot holding unit. Butter at 48 degrees in the refrigerator. Facility lacks internal probe food thermometer. No test strips. The permit was not posted.

Morano's

2179 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: One restroom did not have a hand wash sign.

Noncritical violations: Certified food protection manager certificate is not available. Menu included consumer advisory, but did not have asterisk to indicate affected menu item.

Mothership

327 E. Emma Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Current retail food permit is not posted public view. At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager.

Mr. Taco Loco

130 W. Emma Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Several ready-to-eat foods in walk-in cooler are uncovered. In walk-in cooler food items do not have a date (rice, pico de gallo, cooked meat). Spray bottles with chemical product do not have a label.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager.

Staybridge Inn And Suites

1577 W. 15th St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Hand wash sink paper towel dispenser was empty.

Noncritical violations: Certified food protection manager certificate is not available. Prepared food in the refrigerator was not date marked. Plastic forks were stored on the line in a flat basket.

Wendy's

2000 S. Pleasant, Springdale

Critical violations: Employee washing hands in sanitizer water at the raw beef cooking station. The cold holding frosty machines are holding the milk base at 50 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

June 8

Big Box Karaoke

115 N. Block Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Two bottles of blue cleaner were not labeled. No retail food permit posted.

Domino's

992 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Suite C , Springdale

Critical violations: The cold holding unit with pizza toppings holding food at 42-47 degrees. Temperature control for safety foods shall be held cold at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: None

Don Tomi Tacos

990 W. Sunset Ave., Suite B, Springdale

Critical violations: The hand washing sink has a pitcher in the basin. Cold holding unit is holding foods at 55 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Raw meat being thawed in buckets of water. No food safety training has been taken for the establishment.

Fayetteville Public Library

401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager.

Insomnia Cookies

609 W. Dickson St., Suite 202, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Retail food permit expired 02/28/2022.

Little Greek Restaurant

4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Suite 1380, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Spray bottle with chemical product does not have a label.

Noncritical violations: None

Loafin' Joe's

201 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Baked potato salad at 48 degrees in prep table two refrigerators and boiled eggs at 44 degrees in prep table three refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: Buildup of food debris on storage containers, slicer and mixer. Shelving, floors and fryer vents have a buildup of debris.

Mandarin Bistro Chinese Restaurant

708 S. Thompson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Fried rice, egg rolls and shrimp on the counter at temperatures (104, 80 and 80 degrees) with the intention of a second cook before service.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager.

Marley's Pizzeria

609 W. Dickson St., Suite 103, Fayetteville

Critical violations: One of the handwashing sinks in back food preparation area lacks disposable towels.

Noncritical violations: None

Nutrition Spot

2323 S. Old Missouri St., Suite B1, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Test strips are not available.

Spoon Korean Restaurant

603 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Employee has an uncovered cup of coffee stored in the food preparation area. Back food preparation area hand washing sink lacks hand cleanser.

Noncritical violations: One food employee is wearing a bracelet and a wrist watch. Several utensils for food preparation or dispensing are stored in containers of unheated water between uses. Posted retail food permit expired 5/30/2020.

The Event Group Catering

2418 N. Gregg, Suite 5, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Certified food protection manager did not have copy of certificate on site. Two squeeze bottles of oil and a squeeze bottle of water were not labeled.

The Royal Donut Co.

997 Shiloh Plaza, Fayetteville

Critical violations: The ceiling of the Amanda microwave is damaged. When open, the bar at the top of the microwave is moving.

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Food debris on floors under equipment, on equipment, shelving and containers.

Y Express-Sai Meera

1501 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Test strips were not available.

June 9

Elk's Lodge 1987

4444 Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification.

One Twelve Drive Inn

3552 Arkansas 112, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Bathrooms did not have handwashing sign.

Noncritical violations: Facility does not have sanitizer test strips. Place permit to operate in a location that is easily visible to customers. At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager.

Pool Side Cafe

2920 E. Zion Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Hot water is unavailable at handwashing sink in food preparation area.

Noncritical violations: None

Prairie Grove Aquatic Center-Snack Bar

311 W. Butler St., Prairie Grove

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Ice machine has some black buildup. The bottom of the large box freezer needs to be cleaned prior to use.

Shave The Planet

3078 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: One food employee is wearing several bracelets.

Smitty's Garage Burgers & Beer

100 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 102, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Chili cheese and hot dogs at 44 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Drain in dishwashing machine is not clean. Manual can opener has food debris. Surfaces of shelves in walk-in cooler are not clean.

Sonic

1321 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Bags of chili were being thawed in hot water.

Noncritical violations: None

June 10

Arsaga's Coffee-U of A Law Library

1045 W. Maple St., Room 231, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Observed used wiping cloths being stored on counter tops. At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager.

Burger Plus

14 S. University Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Slicer has a buildup of food debris and ice machine has a buildup of debris. Chicken at 56 degrees and ribs at 57 degrees removed from the smoker on June 9 at 10 p.m. Observed cheese at 57 degrees, chicken at 56 degrees and ribs at 57 degrees in the refrigerator. The refrigerator thermometer was at 58 degrees. Wooden counter-tops are chipped and cracked.

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. Facility lacks internal probe thermometer. Food residue on walls, floor, shelving, tables, refrigerator and other equipment. Portions of the walls and the floor are damaged and can't be easily cleaned. No posted permit.

Burton's Comfort Creamery

372 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation of a certified food protection manager. The ice cream collars had some food residue them. No test strips.

High Performance Nutrition

507 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Refrigerator lacks a thermometer. Ceiling is peeling in food preparation area. Retail food permit not posted.

La Despensa Latina

3138 S. Old Missouri Road, Suite 102, Springdale

Critical violations: Curtido/marinado at 44 degrees.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. Plastic bag container with dry beans is stored in contact with the floor. Food preparation area, single use articles are stored on shelves face up and uncovered. In ware washing area, sink is draining in a bucket, plumbing lacks repair.

Margaret's Culinary

704 S. Washington Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted permit was expired.

Mount Sequoyah Assembly

150 Skyline Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: A pan of cheeseburger patties stored in hot holding case with ambient temperature of 103 degrees and internal food temperature is 120 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Several food workers are wearing jewelry on their wrists. Toilet room door that opens to the food preparation area is propped open.

Simple & Sweet Holdings

8 N. Double Springs Road, Farmington

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No retail food permit posted.

Sonic

1801 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Food employee manager handled toasted bun and cheese slice while assembling a hamburger with bare hands.

Noncritical violations: One ceiling light ballast in grill area lacks replacement/repair.

Subway-U Of A

640 N. Garland Ave., Suite 352-353, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager.

Subway

2000 N. Crossover Road, Suite 1, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Outside garbage receptacle lacks lids installed. Outside receptacles shall be covered when not in use.

Tim's Pizza East

1813 E. Mission Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An employee lacks food protection manager certification. Two food employees lack hair restraints for their heads. A service sink is not installed. Outside garbage receptacle lid is open.

Wendy's

1473 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Raw eggs were being stored above ready-to-eat food.

Noncritical violations: There is an accumulation of pink and black substances on the caulking of a repaired portion of the ice machine. There is a buildup of dust on the vents over the prep line. Current permit was not in the office.

Wicked Wood Fired Pizza

1946 N. Birch Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Facility did not have chemical sanitizer for the three-compartment sink.

Noncritical violations: Test strips unavailable at time of inspection.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

June 7 -- Arby's, 7460 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; McDonald's, 1963 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

June 8 -- Jimmy John's, 518 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville; Little House Of Tacos, 1192 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville; Northwest Specialty Hospital, 3873 N. Parkview Drive, Fayetteville

June 9 -- Prelude Breakfast Bar, 509 W. Spring St., Suite 210, Fayetteville; Queens Joyce, 3931 N. Shiloh Drive, Suite 3, Fayetteville; Springdale Country Club, 608 W. Lakeview Drive, Springdale

June 10 -- Black Apple Crossing, 321 E. Emma Ave., Springdale