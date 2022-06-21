LR police look into

report of 2 men shot

Little Rock police responded to 51st Street and Mabelvale Pike at about 8:30 p.m. Friday after a report of two men shot in the area.

Upon arrival, deputies located shell casings in the area but were unable to locate any victims or witnesses of a shooting. Area hospitals also hadn't notified police of shooting victims.

Several hours later police learned of a juvenile shooting victim at CHI St. Vincent Hospital. The victim was uncooperative with police about where he was shot, a police report stated.

Police say man shot

in LR forgot event

Little Rock police responded to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences on Friday evening after receiving a report of a gunshot victim.

The man, who was shot in his left arm and leg, told police he was shot between 11th and 12th street but was unsure of a cross street. He also told police he didn't remember anything about the incident.