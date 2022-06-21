Another GOP incumbent loses in primary runoff for Arkansas House seat

A Republican incumbent lost his seat in the Arkansas House of Representatives Tuesday night in the primary runoff election while another staved off his challenger.

State Rep. Marsh Davis, R-Cherokee Village, lost his House District 2 seat to primary challenger Trey Steimel, an insurance agent from Pocahontas.

Meanwhile, House Republican leader Marcus Richmond of Gravelly fended off challenger Mike Jones in the House District 52 GOP primary.

After Tuesday’s runoffs, four incumbents have been ousted so far.

There were Republican primary runoffs for seven state House seats Tuesday to determine the party’s nominees.

Runoff elections were held for the top two vote-getters in primary races in which no candidate received a majority of the vote in the May 24 primary.

HOUSE DISTRICT 2

Steimel will face Libertarian Teresa Norman in the general election for House District 2.

With an estimated 99% of votes counted, unofficial returns were:

Steimel 1,064

Davis 749

HOUSE DISTRICT 52

Richmond will face independent John Wayne Catlett in November.

With an estimated 99.9% of votes counted, unofficial returns were:

Richmond 1,160

Jones 673

HOUSE DISTRICT 39

In House District 39, Jackson County Quorum Court member Wayne Long defeated Independence County Judge Robert Griffin. Rep. Craig Christiansen, R-Bald Knob, a second-term representative, was ousted in the three-way GOP race during the primary election.

Long will face Libertarian Clayton Hall in November's general election.

With an estimated 87.5% of votes counted, unofficial returns were:

Long 832

Griffin 588

HOUSE DISTRICT 27

Steven Walker defeated Timmy Reid in the GOP primary to succeed state Rep. Keith Slape, R-Compton, in House District 27 on Tuesday.

Slape vacated the seat to run for state Senate.

With an estimated 99% of votes counted, unofficial returns were:

Walker 2,663

Reid 2,339

Walker will be unopposed in November’s general election.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS

In Northwest Arkansas, three Republican primaries were decided by runoffs Tuesday.

Hope Hendren Duke defeated Jay Oliphant in House District 12.

With an estimated 99.9% of votes counted, unofficial returns were:

Duke 1,071

Oliphant 496

Duke will face Libertarian D. Michael Gill in November.

Scott Richardson defeated Denise Bugos in House District 13

With an estimated 58.4% of votes counted, unofficial returns were:

Richardson 485

Bugos 327

Richardson will face Democrat Jen Standerfer in November’s general election.

Kendra Moore defeated Jim Wilson in House District 23.

With an estimated 99.9% of votes counted, unofficial returns were:

Moore 931

Wilson 700

Moore faces Libertarian Ryan Hanson in November.