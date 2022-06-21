Arkansas' covid cases rise by 764; deaths up by 10

An uptick in Arkansas' new coronavirus cases resumed on Tuesday even as the number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 fell for the second day in a row.



The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 10, to 11,550.



The state's count of cases rose by 764, which was about three times the size of the daily increase a day earlier and larger by 24 than the rise the previous Tuesday.



After dipping a day earlier, the average daily increase over a rolling seven-day period rose to 719, which was still down from a recent high of 727 a day that the average reached on Sunday.



Similarly, with new cases outnumbering infections, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by 37, to 8,344, after falling on Monday.



The total as of Tuesday was still below a nearly four-month high of 8,763 that the total reached on Sunday.



The number of covid-19 patients in the state's hospitals, which fell by 15 on Monday, fell Tuesday by three more, bringing it to 178.



Rising for the second day in a row, however, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators grew by two, to 15, its highest level since April 21.



Also growing for the second straight day, the number who were in intensive care rose by eight, to 41, the largest number since March 26.