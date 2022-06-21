Bentonville names new planning and community development director

BENTONVILLE -- Tyler Overstreet has been promoted to city planning and community development director, according to a city news release.

Overstreet will lead the department in managing development, long range and comprehensive planning, community engagement, neighborhood improvement and community visioning.

Overstreet began his planning career as a planner for Joplin, Mo., in 2014. He joined Bentonville in 2017 as a planner and was promoted to current planning manager in 2021 supervising development review and code enforcement, the release states.

His salary in his new position is $104,998, according to the city.

His experience includes management, development review, cultivating effective working relationships, grant writing, program administration, demographic research and mapping analysis, according to the release.

Overstreet graduated from Missouri Southern State University with a bachelor's degree in political science in 2015. In 2021, he obtained a master of public administration from the University of Illinois and a graduate certificate in community planning. He is also an adjunct instructor for the University of Arkansas teaching urban planning and politics, according to the release.

"I am honored to be selected for this opportunity and look forward to Bentonville's continued success and growth," Overstreet said. "There is no better city in the country to be a planner than Bentonville."