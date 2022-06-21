Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Today

Runoff election day set

The runoff election day is today and voting will take place between 7:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. at polling sites. Runoffs will be held to decide these races: Pine Bluff City Council member Ward 1 -- Latisha Brunson or Danny Walker; Pine Bluff City Council member Ward 3 candidates Lanette Frazier or Ivan Whitfield (incumbent); and Vaugine Township Constable candidates DeShawn Bennett or Leon Warren Sr.

SEA caregivers, supporters meet

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas will host the Caregivers Alzheimer's Support Group meeting virtually at 11 a.m. on June 21 via Zoom. The topic will be Hospice and Hospice Myths and the speaker will be Linda Bateman of Arkansas Hospice. To join the Zoom meeting visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84564147311?pwd=TWwxVDl5cGVHZi91Y2xQenZaSkJ6Zz09. Use meeting ID: 845 6414 7311 and passcode: 909729. To dial by location call +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago) or find a local number at https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kepGTJtCyV. Details: Carolyn Ferguson at Area Agency, (870) 543-6300.

Beginning today

Election panel to meet 2 days

The Jefferson County Board of Election Commissioners will hold two called meetings, according to Michael Adam, chairman. The commissioners will hold an election day meeting Tuesday from 7 a.m. until approximately 9 p.m. when unofficial election results are announced at the election center, 123 Main St. The commissioners will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the election center. The agenda includes public comments on new business agenda items (two minutes per speaker). New business includes adjudicating any provisional and absentee ballots and approval of the manual audit of unofficial election results.

Neighborhood Watch groups to meet

The Pine Bluff Police Department announced the Neighborhood Watch meetings will resume and residents are urged to attend. Groups, dates and locations include:

Faucett Road meets June 21 at 6 p.m. at Destiny Worship Center, 4700 W. 28th Ave.

University Park meets June 23 at 6 p.m. at Family Community Development Center, 1001 N. Palm St.

East Harding meets June 27 at 6 p.m. at Mt. Harmony Baptist Church, 812 E. Harding Ave.

Details: Alicia Dorn at adorn@pbpd.org or Chief Lloyd Franklin Sr. at lfranklin@pbpd.org.

Underway

Hurricane HYPE sets youth camp

Hurricane HYPE Center, near New St. Hurricane Baptist Church, 3319 S. Ohio St., will host a Summer Camp for youth June 20 through July 22. Sessions will be held from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The cost is $250 per child. The fee includes everything except concessions and masks are required, according to Stuff in The Bluff.com. The camp is open to youth in the first through eighth grade. Space is limited. Youth will participate in an array of activities, including 4-H, coding and recreation. For details, call (870) 534-2782 or send an email to hurricanehypecenter@gmail.com. Camp applications are available at newsthurricane.org.

Dermott native's play to debut at Fayetteville

TheatreSquared will produce the co-world premiere of Flex by Candrice Jones, a Dermott native and winner of the 2020 Steinberg Playwright Award, June 19-July 24. Performances of Flex are scheduled Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. at TheatreSquared at Fayetteville. Tickets range from $18-$58. Jones is a playwright, poet, and educator who writes "love letters for and to women of the American South," according to a news release. Details: theatre2.org/lights-up, theatre2.org/subscribe or (479) 777-7477.

Wednesday, June 22

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Thursday, June 23

VA sets Virtual Claims Clinic

The Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold a virtual claims clinic for Arkansas Veterans from 4-6 p.m. June 23. To reserve a timeslot, veterans should call (501) 370-3829 before 5 p.m. June 22, according to a news release. During the claims clinic, veterans may speak one-on-one to staff of the Little Rock VA Regional Office regarding their claims for VA benefits. The staff is is available to answer questions about existing VA benefits claims and how to file a new one.

UAM Crossett sets graduation

The University of Arkansas at Monticello College of Technology-Crossett (UAM-CTC) will hold its commencement for the graduating class of 2022 at 7 p.m. June 23 at the Crossett High School Arena. The doors will open at 5 p.m., according to a news release. More than 100 graduates will be recognized during the awarding of technical certificates and Associate of Applied Science degrees.

GOP committee to meet

The Jefferson County Republican Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. June 23 at Larry's Pizza 7401 Dollarway Road. The guest speaker will be the Judge Chris Carnahan, a candidate for the Arkansas Supreme Court. In addition to the regular meeting, the group will also hold their county committee convention, David Singer, Jefferson County GOP committee chairman, said in a news release.

Friday, June 24

UAM McGehee sets graduation

The University of Arkansas at Monticello College of Technology-McGehee (UAM-CTM) will hold its 2022 commencement at 2 p.m. June 24 at the Fine Arts Center on the UAM Monticello campus. The doors will open at 1 p.m., according to a news release. Sixty-six graduates will receive technical certificates and Associate of Applied Science degrees. One hundred and seven students will receive a Certificate of Proficiency. Seventeen graduates who completed the Adult Education program and earned their GEDs will be presented with diplomas.

Saturday, June 25

Bazaar to be held Saturday

H.E.L.P.S. (Helping Empower Lives with Purposeful Service) will hold a bazaar from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday at 1800 W. 73rd Ave., according to a spokesman with Shekinah Glory Global Ministries. The group will offer gently worn and new clothes, household products, and food including teacakes and loaf cakes.

TOPPS slates mental health first aid

TOPPS Teen Center, 1000 Townsend Park Drive, will continue trainings on mental health first aid June 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is free to attend, according to a news release. The trainer will be Annette Dove, founder and executive director of TOPPS. Pre-registration is required by calling (870) 267-2186, Toni Burton-Walker, TOPPS' administrative intern, and a registered nurse.

Summit plans patriotic concert

Summit Baptist Church, 901 Ridgway Road, will host a patriotic concert by the Summit Soundz Celebration Band at 6 p.m. June 25. The concert is free and open to the public, accorcding to a news release. The band includes high school and college students from Jefferson County as well as area band directors. "Bring your family and friends to this concert," said Lewis Hinkle, Summit's worship pastor. "We will have a time to honor all of our veterans and current military personnel." A free-will offering will be accepted to help fund the scholarship fund for the band.

Farmer's Market open

The Farmer's Market at Saracen Landing, 200 Lake Saracen Drive, will be open each Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to the Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation Department's Facebook page.

Monday, June 27

Federal retirees to meet

Chapter 287 of NARFE (National Association of Retired Federal Employees) will meet at 11:30 a.m. June 27 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave. The guest speaker will be Sarah Reap, assistant superintendent at the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism. Reap will discuss Cane Creek State Park in Lincoln County and the frogs that are kept at the Park, according to a news release. Waymond Meins is the Chapter 287 president.

Beginning Monday, June 27

ASC plans Art Pro Camp

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is offering summer camps for ages 7-20. For details, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps. Sessions include: Art Pro -- Campers will have lessons in various mediums while exploring themes of "Space and Time." The camp will run from 9 a.m.-noon , June 27-July 1. Open to ages 12-17, it is limited to 15 participants. The cost is $100 for members, $120 for nonmembers.

Vocal Performance Camp set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is offering summer camps for ages 7-20. For details, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps. Sessions include: ASC's Vocal Performance Camp -- Students will learn new and improved vocal techniques, work on individual and group songs, perfect their performance skills, and learn how to be overall better vocalists. The camp will run from 1-4 p.m. June 27-July 1, with a final performance at 6 p.m. July 1. It is open to ages 12-20 and limited to 20 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers.

Friday, July 1

MLK Commission plans unity event at Monticello

The Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission invites the public to attend the 2022 Monticello "Unity in the Community Festival," at noon July 1 at McCloy Park at Monticello. The event will be free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, according to a news release. Highlights will include R&B singer Eddie Levert, concerts by Steven Russell, former lead singer of TROOP, and Doug E Fresh, pioneering hip-hop artist. The festival will include free food at designated food vendors, a community vendor showcase, live entertainment, a kids' zone, and a homebuyers' workshop.

Registration set for theatre camp

The Southeast Arkansas Concert Association will host SMARTS Summer Theatre Camp from 8 a.m. to noon July 25-28 at the fine arts building at the University of Arkansas at Monticello. The camp is for kindergarten through eighth-graders. The deadline to register is July 1. Students will strengthen their acting, dance, art, and musical skills while learning excerpts from Aladdin and the Lion King, according to a news release. Registration is $100. There will also be a live performance and cast party. The deadline to register is July 1. To register or for details, visit www.searkconcert.org.

Beginning Saturday, July 2

Blues concerts on tap for downtown

The Port City Blues Society will host "Blues By Budweiser," live blues concerts on the first Saturday of each month through February 2023 at RJ's Sports Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The doors open at 7 p.m. and music begins at 8 p.m. Port City Blues Society members are admitted for free. There's a $5 cover charge for nonmembers, according to a news release. Performers include July 2 -- D.K. Harrell; Aug. 6 -- La La Craig & Element 88; Sept. 3 -- Chad Marshall Band; Oct. 1 -- Deak Harp Duo; Nov. 5 -- Kent Burnside; Dec. 3 -- Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain; Jan. 7, 2023 -- Sean Bad Apple; and Feb. 4, 2023 -- Arkaholics. Details: portcitybluessociety.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.

Beginning Sunday, July 10

Community Foundation offers grants

Grant opportunities are available from the Arkansas Community Foundation. The agency's Giving Tree Grant applications will be accepted July 10 through 11:59 p.m. Aug. 15, according to a news release. Area affiliates include the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation at Pine Bluff and the Delta Area Community Foundation at Dumas. All applications must be submitted on the online portal found at arcf.org/givingtree.

Through Friday, Aug. 5

TOPPS holds summer camp

TOPPS (Targeting Our People's Priorities with Service), a non-profit at Pine Bluff, will conduct summer camp 22 for children ages 7-15 years, according to a news release. Camps will be held June 14-Aug. 5, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. Slots are available on a first come, first served basis. Activities will include: academics, acting, music, sports, kickball, STEM (science, technology, engineer, and math), financial literacy, art -- craft/sewing, cooking, physical fitness, dance, karate, golf, swimming, skating, bowling, archery, board games, field trips, 3D printing, movies, fishing, robotics, and entrepreneur training. Details: TOPPS office, (870)850-6011 between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Friday, July 8

Women's group plans trip

The Women of Faith will sponsor a turn-around trip to Branson, Mo., to view the live, epic performance of, "Jesus" on Friday, July 8. The cost includes transportation and the theater ticket, according to a news release. Details: Jessie Clemmons, (870) 692-2194.

Through Friday, July 8

Water company to flush lines

Liberty has scheduled its annual Arkansas water system flushing, according to a news release. The schedule includes: Pine Bluff: June 14-24; White Hall: June 27-July 1; Woodson and Hensley: July 5-8. These dates are approximate and subject to change. Liberty's annual flushing, required by the Arkansas Department of Health, helps ensure fire hydrants are working properly and improves the quality and reliability of its system. Liberty asks customers who may experience any water pressure or quality issues during the scheduled flushing times to run cold water from their faucet for 10 minutes. If the issue persists, they should call the Liberty Customer Care team at 1-855-382-6508. Details: www.libertyenergyandwater.com.

Beginning Monday, July 11

CrEATe Lab Camps open

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is offering summer camps for ages 7-20. For details, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps. Sessions include: CrEATe Lab Jr Camp -- students will receive hands-on training in the kitchen with Kids Cook! owner Faith Anaya. Youth can learn cooking and food preparation skills while exploring different cuisines. The camp will run from 9 a.m.-noon Monday through Friday, July 11-15. It is open to ages 7-10 and is limited to 10 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers. For ages 11-17, CrEATe Lab Pro Camp is offered. Students will gain skills and use tools that can enable them to feel confident creating in the kitchen. The camp will run from 1-4 p.m. July 11-15. It is open to ages 11-17 and limited to 10 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers.

UAM Kids' University set

UAM Kids' University will be held July 11-14. The University of Arkansas at Monticello will host the summer enrichment day camp for youth entering 1st through 6th grades in the fall. The morning session is for grades 1–3 and will be held from 9 a.m.–noon. The afternoon session is for grades 4–6 and will be held from 1-5 p.m. An early drop-off option is available for both sessions. For registration and details, visit https://www.uamont.edu/about/kids-university.html. Details: Rebecca Newton at kidsu@uamont.edu or (870) 460-1596.

Friday, July 15

Blue & You accepts grant applications

The Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas is accepting grant applications from Arkansas public schools, governmental agencies and nonprofit groups. Grants of up to $150,000 are available to support programs focusing on behavioral health resources, the social determinants of health, maternal and pediatric health needs, health equity, whole person health, and medical condition innovation, according to a news release. Applications should be submitted to https://blueandyoufoundationarkansas.org by July 15.

Beginning Monday, July 18

Science Camp opens at ASC

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is offering summer camps for ages 7-20. For details, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps. Sessions include: ASC's Science Camp -- Campers will create models and explore activities that will demonstrate various scientific principles to demonstrate how the universe works, whether that be gravity, time, planets, or more. This camp will run from 9 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday, July 18-22. This camp is open to ages 7-11 and is limited to 15 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers.

ASC hosts Film Camp

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is offering summer camps for ages 7-20. For details, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps. Sessions include: ASC's Film Camp -- The camp will explore storytelling as an art form, develop film ideas, shoot video, record audio and edit creations based on the "Space and Time" theme. The camp will run from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. July 18-22. It is open to ages 12-17 years old and is limited to 15 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers.

Thursday, July 21

Rotary to host Hooten's football program

The Rotary Club of West Pine Bluff will host Barry Grooms of Hooten's Arkansas Football at 11:30 a.m. July 21 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The lunch program will feature a lot of football talk, according to a news release. "We are extending this invitation to representatives from all football programs in Southeast Arkansas, so you will not only have the opportunity to hear comments from Arkansas' premier football authority, you can also visit with coaches and key players from football programs in Southeast Arkansas -- all in the same room at the same time. And eat well," a spokesman said. Details: Roy Ferrell at roywferrell@gmail.com.