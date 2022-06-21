Cole takes no-hit bid into 8th as Yanks beat Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tie-breaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win.

New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 14-game lead over third-place Tampa Bay in the AL East.

Cole struck out 12 and walked three, allowing one run and one hit in 7 1/3 innings. Cole struck out six in a row at one point and led 2-0 when Isaac Paredes grounded a slider on his 105th pitch off the mound and into center field. On June 3, Cole pitched 6 2/3 perfect innings at Detroit.

Clay Holmes (5-0) blew a 2-0 lead and allowed his first run since opening day, ending a 31 1/3 inning scoreless streak.

Anthony Rizzo hit a first inning home run off Shane McClanahan, and the Yankees got a run in the seventh on an error by first baseman Ji-Man Choi, the major league-high 45th unearned run allowed by the Rays.

With the score 2-2, Josh Donaldson singled off Jason Adam (0-2) with one out in the ninth and Hicks, batting .321 in June, drove a hanging changeup high off the right-field wall. Margot fell to the field as center fielder Brett Phillips retrieved the ball and Donaldson scored. Rays manager Kevin Cash and an athletic trainer went out to Margot, who appeared to hurt and knee and left the field on a cart.

Jose Trevino followed with a sacrifice fly.

Wandy Peralta pitched the ninth for his second save, and the Yankees improved to 6-2 against the Rays this season, striking out Josh Lowe with two on and retiring Francisco Mejia on a flyout.

After Paredes singled off a clearly deflated Cole, Lowe flied out to Aaron Judge against the center field wall, and Holmes relieved.

Mejia doubled down the right-field line and Yandy Diaz hit a soft bouncer to Holmes, who threw to first for the out as only the second of 13 runners he inherited this season scored.

Margot hit a bouncer to the third-base side, and Holmes' throw to first was off line and not in time as Margot reached with a single and Mejía scored to tie it 2-2.

Rizzo hit his 19th home run this season and became just the second left-handed batter to homer off McClanahan this year after Seattle's Jesse Winker.

WHITE SOX 8, BLUE JAYS 7 Andrew Vaughn matched a career high with four hits, including a solo homer, and Luis Robert and Josh Harrison homered as Chicago won for the fifth time in seven games. Tim Anderson had two hits in his first big league game since May 29.

RED SOX 5, TIGERS 2 Jarren Duran had two hits, two stolen bases and two runs, and Josh Winckowski (2-1) allowed two runs and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings in Boston's win over Detroit. Franchy Cordero had three hits, including a two-run single, and Boston won for the sixth time in eight games to climb a season-high six games above .500.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

METS 6, MARLINS 0 David Peterson pitched into the sixth inning with wife Alex expected to go into labor soon, and New York beat Miami. Peterson (4-1) allowed six hits and two walks in 5 1/3 innings with a season-high seven strikeouts. New York, which lost Jeff McNeil to right hamstring tightness, took three of four from the Marlins and tied the Yankees for the lead with 11 shutouts.

BRAVES 2, GIANTS 1 Orlando Arcia drove in pinch-runner Phil Gosselin from second with a tie-breaking single in the ninth off Camilo Doval (2-3), leading Atlanta past San Francisco..

PIRATES 12, CUBS 1 Newly promoted Oneil Cruz drove in four runs and Bligh Madris got three hits in his major league debut as Pittsburgh set a season high for runs. Madris became the first Pirates player to have a three-hit game in his debut since Jason Kendall in 1996.

BREWERS 2, CARDINALS 0 Corbin Burnes (5-4) struck out 10 in seven innings and allowed two hits in Milwaukee's win over St. Louis. Tyrone Taylor hit a two-run homer off Miles Mikolas (5-5), and the Brewers regained sole possession of first place in the NL Central. Milwaukee followed an eight-game skid by winning six of eight. Josh Hader worked the ninth for his 20th save in 21 chances.

PADRES 4, DIAMONDBACKS 1 Yu Darvish pitched seven strong innings and Jake Cronenworth and Trent Grisham homered to lead San Diego over Arizona.