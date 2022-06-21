Bazaar to be held Saturday

H.E.L.P.S. (Helping Empower Lives with Purposeful Service) will hold a bazaar from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday at 1800 W. 73rd Ave., according to a news release. The group will offer gently worn and new clothes, household products, and food including teacakes and loaf cakes.

Summer theatre camp set

The Southeast Arkansas Concert Association will host SMARTS Summer Theatre Camp from 8 a.m. to noon July 25-28 at the fine arts building at the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

The camp is for kindergarten through eighth-grade actors. Students will strengthen their acting, dance, art, and musical skills while learning excerpts from Aladdin and the Lion King, according to a news release.

Registration is $100. There will also be a live performance and cast party. The deadline to register is July 1. To register or for details, visit www.searkconcert.org.

PBICVR observes Juneteenth

Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration Inc,. a National Partner with the 400 Years of African American History Commission, brings an opportunity for Pine Bluff to receive national recognition through participation with Freedom Forward Juneteenth 2022.

“Junteenth means more than a holiday, barbecue or a day in the park,” said the Rev. Jesse C. Turner, PBICVR executive director. “Juneteenth places the focus on progress. The progress we have made since 20 Africans arrived at Point Comfort, Va., in August 1619 and were made slaves. The signing of Emancipation Proclamation Jan. 1, 1863, was a pathway for Black people to begin a journey, and take advantage of the many opportunities as free people. As freed slaves, regardless of the obstacles they faced, Bridget ‘Biddy’ Mason became a millionaire and Elijah McCoy became a great inventor.” “Today we enjoy freedoms and opportunities not enjoyed anywhere else. If African Americans remain forward focused, there is no limit to their potential. Freedom is the reason people today are marching thousand of miles to get into this country, for a taste of freedom and opportunity,” Turner said.



