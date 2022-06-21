Cooling center opens in North Little Rock

A cooling center in North Little Rock will open Tuesday morning and stay open until Sunday evening to allow citizens to get relief from the heat.

The station is located at the North Little Rock Community Center, 2700 Willow St., and will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

According to a news release from the city, pets are allowed and there will be vending machines in the area.

North Little Rock officer Jhailan Rathey, a liaison to the unsheltered community, said the cooling center will be open to the public, with no identification required.

“Right now we can fit about 30 to 40 people,” Rathey said.

According to Rathey, masks and free water will be available to those in the center.

He said the reason North Little Rock decided to open a cooling center now was due to forecasted high temperatures near 100 degrees.