Despite arms from the West, Ukraine outgunned in the east

BAKHMUT, Ukraine -- Despite the heavy influx of weapons from the West, Ukrainian forces are outgunned by the Russians in the battle for the eastern Donbas region, where the fighting is largely being carried out by way of artillery exchanges.

While the Russians can keep up heavy, continuous fire for hours at a time, the defenders can't match the enemy in either weapons or ammunition and must use their ammo more judiciously.

Holed up in a bombed-out house in eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian troops keep a careful accounting of their ammunition, using a door as a sort of ledger. Scrawled in chalk on the door are figures for mortar shells, smoke shells, shrapnel shells and flares.

At the outpost in eastern Ukraine, dozens and dozens of mortar shells are stacked up. But the troops' commander, Mykhailo Strebizh, lamented that if his fighters were to come under an intense artillery barrage, their cache would, at best, amount to only about four hours' worth of return fire.

Ukrainian authorities say the West's support for the country is not sufficient and not arriving on the battlefield fast enough for this grinding and highly lethal phase of the war.

While Russia has kept quiet about its war casualties, Ukrainian authorities say up to 200 of their soldiers are dying each day. Russian forces are gaining ground slowly in the east, but experts say they are taking heavy losses.

Experts note that aid deliveries haven't kept pace with Ukraine's needs, in part because defense industries aren't turning out weaponry fast enough.

"We're moving from peacetime to wartime," said Francois Heisbourg, a senior adviser at the Paris-based Foundation for Strategic Research think tank. "Peacetime means low production rates, and ramping up the production rate means that you have to first build industrial facilities. ... This is a defense-industrial challenge which is of a very great magnitude."

The Kiel Institute for the World Economy in Germany last week reported that the U.S. has delivered about half of its pledged commitments in military support for Ukraine, and Germany about one-third. Poland and Britain have both come through on much of what they promised.

Many foot soldiers say they can't even begin to match the Russians shot for shot, or shell for shell.

Ukrainian filmmaker-turned-fighter Volodymyr Demchenko tweeted a video expressing gratitude for guns sent by the Americans, saying, "It's nice guns, and 120 bullets to each." But he lamented: "It's like 15 minutes of a fight."

Part of the problem, too, is that the Ukrainian forces, whose country was once a member of the Soviet Union, are more familiar with Soviet-era weaponry and must first be trained on the NATO equipment they are getting.

An untold number of Ukrainians have traveled abroad to get training on the Western weapons.

Only slightly more than one-third of the $1 billion pledge from the U.S. will be rapid, off-the-shelf deliveries by the Pentagon, and the rest will be available over a longer term. The pledge, which includes 18 howitzers and 36,000 rounds of ammunition for them, addresses Ukraine's plea for more longer-range weaponry.

That's still far short of what the Ukrainians want -- 1,000 155 mm howitzers, 300 multiple-launch rocket systems, 500 tanks, 2,000 armored vehicles and 1,000 drones -- as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's adviser Mikhail Podolyak tweeted last week, before the latest big Western pledges.

"What the Ukrainians have got to do is conduct what military people tend to call a counter-battery operation" to respond to Russian artillery fire, said Ben Barry, a former director of the British Army Staff who is senior fellow for land warfare at the International Institute for Strategic Studies. "To do this, you need accurate weapons with a high rate of fire and a range that allows them to keep out of the way of the other side's artillery."

"The Ukrainians are saying they don't have enough long-range rockets to adequately suppress Russian artillery," he said. "I think they're probably right."

As it now stands, Ukrainian fighters often have to use "shoot and scoot" tactics -- fire, then move before the Russians can zero in on them.

Better NATO hardware, even in small quantities, is often welcome.

On a nearby front on Saturday, a Ukrainian unit granted The Associated Press rare access to the firing of U.S.-supplied M777 howitzers -- towable, 155 mm weapons -- on Russian positions.

A lieutenant who goes by the call sign Wasp touted the M777's precision, speed of fire, simplicity of use and the ease with which it is camouflaged, saying the new hardware "raises our spirits" and "demoralizes the enemy because they see what the consequences are."

Denys Sharapov, Ukraine's deputy minister of defense in charge of procurement, told a publication of the U.S.-based National Defense Industrial Association that the weapons systems that have been received cover only 10% to 15% of the country's needs. He noted the breadth of the challenge -- a front line with 620 miles of active combat.

Interviewed by National Defense magazine in an article published on June 15, Sharapov said no single supplier could satisfy Ukraine's needs alone.

Friends of Ukraine are digging in for the long haul.

Time may be on Ukraine's side, the experts say. Ukrainian fighters are motivated and mobilized -- all men in the country of 40 million have been called to fight, whereas Russia has so far avoided a call-up of conscripts.

As for how long such fighting could last, Heisbourg said a yearslong war of attrition is "quite possible."

Information for this article was contributed by Srdjan Nedeljkovic of The Associated Press.

FILE - Debris hangs from a residential building heavily damaged in a Russian bombing in Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)



FILE - People walk past part of a rocket that sits wedged in the ground in Lysychansk, Luhansk region, Ukraine, Friday, May 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa, File)



FILE - French President Emmanuel Macron, left, speaks with arms industrialists near a CAESAR self-propelled howitzer artillery system s they visit the Eurosatory land and airland defense and security trade fair, at the Paris-Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre in Villepinte, north of Paris, Monday, June 13, 2022. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP, File)



FILE - A Ukrainian tank is in position during heavy fighting on the front line in Severodonetsk, the Luhansk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak, File)



FILE - In this image provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, centre, and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson walk on the square where damaged Russian military vehicles are displayed in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, June 17, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP, File)



FILE - Shells used by a Ukrainian artillery unit are stored inside a house in a village near the frontline in the Donetsk oblast region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, June 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)



FILE - Ukrainian soldiers fire at Russian positions from a U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)



FILE - Ukraine's military official workers move bodies of killed Russian soldiers into a refrigerator in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko, File)

