EDITORIAL: You don’t say?

It wasn't exactly Lincoln or Bryan or Webster. Then again, the speech was from the man whose most famous uttering is that the fall of the old Soviet Union "was the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the century." And the 20th century was full of them.

The European Union has recommended putting Ukraine on the path to membership. It may be mostly symbolic, but it was still a sign of support for Ukraine from allies in the West. And soon after the recommendation was announced, Vladimir Putin said, echoing grade-school counter-arguments: So?

At an economic forum in St. Petersburg, the newest tsar of Russia said he has "nothing against" Ukraine joining the EU, because it isn't a military outfit. Not that Vladimir Putin has one bit of say over the decision, which isn't his to approve or veto. But one must wonder if he had control of Ukraine's government, if an EU invitation would have been accepted.

After saying he didn't care what Ukraine did, President Putin began a rant that proved he did.

He said the world is against Russia, or at least Russia's president. And sanctions against it were insane and reckless. And they were futile anyway. Efforts to damage the Russian economy "didn't work." (He didn't mention that inflation in Russia is twice the inflation in America these days.)

And, he added, regarding Russia's decision to invade Ukraine: "It was very hard to make it, but it was forced and necessary. It was a decision by a sovereign country that has an unconditional right, based on the UN Charter, to defend its security."

You know, the more Vlad Putin talks, the more he sounds like Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

We wonder, is that on purpose? Maybe his PR people have been watching too much CNN.