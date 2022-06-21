Hogs offer Joe T. Robinson's Murphy

Class of 2025 quarterback Quentin Murphy added another scholarship to his growing list of offers when he received one from Arkansas after Saturday’s camp.

“Getting an Arkansas offer means a lot. It’s a dream come true,” Murphy said. “Arkansas is my home, and to be a part of this wonderful program is amazing. I have been staying humble and working hard for this.

"I just can’t wait to be a part of it.”

Murphy, 5-11, 180, of Joe T. Robinson, had offers from Tennessee, Oregon, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Utah, Wisconsin and Auburn before attending Arkansas’ camp.

“The camp was an amazing,” Murphy said. “It was a big experience. I learned a lot today. Just can’t wait to go back home and tell them about it and learn from it.”

He worked in front of Razorbacks offensive coordinator Kendal Briles and offensive quality control analyst Mark Cala.

“He’s a wonderful QB coach,” Murphy said of Briles. “The best QB coach. I learned a lot from him today.”

Murphy, who recorded 4.52 seconds in the 40-yard dash on Saturday, is humbled to have so many offers early in the recruiting process.

“It’s wonderful. I’m just so blessed,” he said. “I’m just blessed to receive offers. Dream come true.”