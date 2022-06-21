• Latrice Walker, a member of New York's Assembly, hailed "one of the most important bills to make it through ... in recent history" as the state celebrated Juneteenth and paid tribute to the late civil rights icon Congressman John Lewis by enacting new voter protections.

• James "Doc" Eaton, a city councilman in Kennesaw, Ga., said "it breaks my heart" as he resigned in protest of the reopening of a Confederate souvenir shop, saying he wanted no part of the city issuing the business license and "propagating hate."

• Maria Lugue, solicitor general of Glynn County, Ga., was notified to halt prosecution of 264 speeding tickets and other citations after the police department disclosed it was behind in the testing required to ensure its speed detectors were accurate.

• Roy Cooper, North Carolina's governor, said "I'm feeling fine," crediting vaccinations and boosters for his mild covid-19 symptoms and the wherewithal to keep working from home.

• Jabari Ogbanna Edwards, who served on the governor's Restart Mississippi commission in the wake of covid-19, and a second businessman were indicted in the fraudulent receipt of more than $2 million in pandemic relief money.

• Greg Fischer, mayor of Louisville, Ky., was reportedly OK and said "you gotta get back up and keep going" after a man with an unknown motive slipped past the security detail and punched him to the ground, then walked away.

• Heidi Thayer said "there just aren't any words to fully express our gratitude" as her and her mom's Courtside Cafe in Charlotte, Tenn., saw customers doing the cooking and raising money to help Thayer after her husband suffered an aneurysm and the medical bills piled up.