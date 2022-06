Jacksonville police on Tuesday identified a man who was found shot dead last week, according to a news release.

Officers around 11:35 p.m. Friday found Charles Parliament, 75, of Jacksonville, unresponsive and with a gunshot wound at 620 S. First St., the report states.

Police determined that Parliament had died of his wounds before their arrival.

No information was released about the circumstances leading to the shooting, and a suspect has not been publicly identified.