Jailed Shannon Hills officer resigns

A Shannon Hills police officer resigned Monday after being charged Saturday night with felony theft of a motor vehicle, assault in the first degree, driving while intoxicated and refusal to submit to chemical testing.

Jose Padilla, 30, of Alexander, remained in the Pulaski County jail Monday with no bond set. Shannon Hills Police Chief Allen Spears confirmed Padilla resigned Monday.

An off-duty Little Rock officer was working at Trinity night club at about 4:55 a.m. when he noticed a commotion nearby on 1021 Jessie Road, according to a police report.

A group of men told the officer Padilla had stolen a vehicle, the report stated. The officer noted he saw Padilla nearly hit multiple pedestrians while attempting to flee from the location.

The Little Rock officer tried to pull Padilla from the vehicle, the report stated. It stated that another witness punched Padilla in the side of the head at the same time.

Padilla was detained and the Little Rock officer contacted the owner of the vehicle.

The vehicle's owner told police he was helping an intoxicated family member when Padilla entered the vehicle and began to drive away.

Padilla had slurred speech, appeared to be drowsy and smelled of alcohol, according to the report. His eyes were also bloodshot and watery and he had trouble standing, according to authorities.

An ambulance transported Padilla to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock, where he became combative with medical staff, the report stated. He was admitted into the intensive care unit at the hospital and later transported to the Pulaski County jail.