Arkansas right fielder Chris Lanzilli (18) celebrated his 24th birthday Saturday with a three-run home run that proved to be the catalyst in a five-run fifth inning as the Razorbacks beat the Stanford Cardinal at the College World Series in Omaha, Neb. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

Pregame: The 100th meeting between Arkansas and Auburn is an elimination game at the College World Series. The winner will advance to play Ole Miss on Wednesday, June 12 at 6 p.m. Probable starters: Arkansas RHP Will McEntire (1-2, 2.81 ERA) vs. Auburn RHP Mason Barnett (3-2, 3.98 ERA) Arkansas lineup: CF Webb 1B Stovall 3B Wallace C Turner RF Lanzilli 2B Moore SS Battles DH Slavens LF Gregory

