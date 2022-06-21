LR police: Shot man dies from injuries

Little Rock police on Monday morning said investigators were still working to identify the victim of a weekend shooting.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert shortly after 2:40 a.m. Sunday in the area of 1321 S. Jefferson St., according to a police report.

Officers searched the area and found the victim, a male who had an apparent gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead, the report stated.

A preliminary investigation did not turn up the victim's identity, and the body was transported by the Pulaski County coroner's office to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy and testing for positive identification, according to the department.

Detectives determined the shooting was "isolated" and that no threat is present for the area, authorities said.

They asked anyone with information related to the homicide to contact detectives at (501) 371-4660. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling (501) 371-4636 or through the "YourLRPD" smartphone app.