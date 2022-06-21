Man found dead sitting in the sun

A man was found dead sitting in the sun near the intersection of McCain Boulevard and Warden Road early Monday afternoon in North Little Rock, police said.

The death may be heat-related, said Sgt. Carmen Helton of the North Little Rock Police Department.

Lt. Amy Cooper of the Police Department said that around 12:13 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a call about a man sitting in the sun near a tree line. Officers reported they found the man already dead when they arrived.

The Police Department said it does not suspect foul play at this time. The body has been transported to the state Crime Laboratory.