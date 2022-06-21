NWA Fishing Report

Beaver Lake

Fishing is in a transition from springtime tactics to summertime methods, said Reece Jones at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers.

Black bass fishing is fair with top-water lures between first light and sunrise. Go with plastic worms or jig and pigs two to 25 feet deep later in the day. Bluff walls and steep rock banks are good areas to try. Swim baits are good for catching a variety of fish, from black bass to walleye to channel catfish.

Trolling crank baits is the best way to catch crappie 10 to 15 feet deep suspended over deeper water. Crappie may also bite jigs or minnows fished around brush 15 to 20 feet deep. Try for white bass early with white jigs worked around bridge pilings. Striped bass are scattered, but being caught mainly from Rocky Branch park to Point 4 on brood minnows.

Average surface water temperature is in the low to mid-80s.

Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville reports good bluegill fishing with worms or crickets. Crappie have spawned and the fishing is fair with minnows or jigs. Spider rigs are also working for crappie.

Beaver tailwater

Beaver Dam Store reports that nightcrawlers are the top bait for trout. Power Bait in bright colors is good to use. Small jigs or small spoons should work in the lure category. Go with size 12-14 nymphs or scuds for fly fishing. Power generation at Beaver Dam is mainly in the afternoon.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said black bass fishing is fair with plastic worms rigged wacky style. Powell recommends using a black and blue worm. Bluegill are biting small crappie jigs. No report on catfish or crappie.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake bait shop said few people are fishing because of the heat. Try top-water lures early for black bass and plastic worms for bass later in the day. Use nightcrawlers, liver or stink bait for channel catfish. Try live minnows or small sunfish for flathead catfish.

Bella Vista

Chip Wiseman at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said catfish are biting a variety of catfish baits. Try top-water lures for black bass early at any Bella Vista lake. Use worms or crickets for bluegill.

Please note that fishing in Bella Vista is open only to POA members and their guests.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is good with all types of soft plastic lures. Crank baits or soft plastic lures in a bluegill color may work. Swim baits are good to use.

Siloam Springs, Crystal lakes

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass early with top-water lures and plastic worms after sunrise.

Illinois River

Use tube baits or 4-inch lizards for black bass, Stroud suggests.

Eastern Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports good black bass fishing at Grand Lake and Lake Tenkiller on crank baits, plastic worms, top-water lures and Alabama rigs. Crappie fishing is fair on minnows or jigs around brush and docks.

At Lake Eucha, largemouth bass are biting fair on Alabama rigs, crank baits, spinner baits and top-water lures around points, structure and docks. Crappie fishing is fair with jigs around brush, docks and rock.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide service reports the best way to catch black bass is with plastic worms on a drop-shot rig 10 to 25 feet deep. Bass fishing is fair with jig and pigs, Ned rigs or tube baits eight to 15 feet along flat gravel points.

-- Compiled by Flip Putthoff