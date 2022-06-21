Off the Wire

BASEBALL

Mariners cut Romo

Relievers Sergio Romo and Roenis Elias were cut Monday by the struggling Seattle Mariners to make room for reliever Ken Giles and infielder Kevin Padlo. Romo and Elias were designated for assignment, Giles was activated from the 60-day injured list and Padlo was recalled from Class AAA Tacoma. Seattle has lost seven of its last nine games and is fourth in the AL West at 29-39, 13 games behind first-place Houston. Romo, a 39-year-old right-hander known for his long beard, had an 8.16 ERA in 17 relief appearances and spent a month on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation. He allowed home runs to the Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout on Thursday and to the Angels' Jared Walsh on Saturday. An All-Star in 2013 and a three-time World Series champion with San Francisco, Romo has 137 saves in 15 major league seasons. He has pitched for San Francisco (2008-16), the Los Angeles Dodgers (2017), Tampa Bay (2017-18), Miami (2018), Minnesota (2019-20) and Oakland (2021). Giles, a 31-year-old right-hander, sprained his right middle finger during spring training and went 0-1 with a 14.21 ERA during 8 games of a rehabilitation assignment at Class A Everett and Class AAA Tacoma.

Mets recall Smith

The New York Mets have promoted first baseman/outfielder Dominic Smith from Class AAA Syracuse, ending the popular 26-year-old's three-week stint in the minor leagues. New York called up Smith and put right-hander Seth Lugo on the paternity list Monday prior to a game against the Miami Marlins. Smith was optioned to Syracuse on May 31 after hitting .186 without a home run this season.

BASKETBALL

Vegas summer league opens

NBA Summer League will start with a little Midnight Madness feel, at least in some of the country. And if the Orlando Magic keep the No. 1 draft pick, then that player won't wait long for his summer debut. The league released the 75-game summer league schedule on Monday, with the first game in Las Vegas set to pit Orlando against Houston on July 7 at 9 p.m. Central. That game will be followed by a 11 p.m. Central tip-off between Portland and Detroit, with those two matchups the only ones on the Day 1 schedule. Most teams will open their Las Vegas slates on July 8 or July 9. All 30 NBA teams will be taking part, all playing five games. The first four games for each team are scheduled through July 15. The league will then seed all 30 teams for one final game each. The two highest seeds will play a championship game on July 17, and all other teams play their final game on either July 16 or July 17.

TENNIS

Cornet wins rematch

Alize Cornet won a rematch with a player who beat her last week as rain interrupted play at the Bad Homburg Open on Monday, leaving Angelique Kerber waiting overnight to complete her match. Ninth-seeded Cornet swept past Anna Kalinskaya 6-2, 6-4 for her first grass-court win of the season following a first-round loss to the same opponent last week in Berlin. That sets up a second-round meeting with Germany's Tatjana Maria, whose 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 win over Anastasia Potapova was frequently interrupted by the weather. Kerber was left waiting for around four hours because of the rain breaks before her match started in the evening and was leading Anastasia Gasanova 4-2 in the first set before play ended for the day.

BOXING

Investigator: Make changes

Fighting to keep their sport in the Olympics, boxing officials were warned on Monday to change its historical culture of breaking the rules. Investigator Richard McLaren said "corruption abounded" in the world boxing body formerly known as AIBA as he delivered a final report commissioned by the new leadership trying to win over the IOC and get reinstated in the Olympics. McLaren traced a legacy of financial and bout integrity issues to the 2006-17 presidency of C.K. Wu, though he also pointed to continued alleged misconduct at recent boxing tournaments. The 114-page final investigation report highlighted ongoing concerns with "unjustifiable" judging scores and warnings by referees to boxers, plus secret signaling between officials in arenas. A total of 22 "high-risk officials" have been removed from selection as part of improved vetting of judges and referees, McLaren said at a news conference, with three cases sent for disciplinary action and 15 more officials placed under stricter monitoring. Bouts at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics fixed by "complicit and compliant" referees and judges were detailed by McLaren last year and fueled the International Olympic Committee's doubts about boxing's ability to reform. The IOC removed AIBA in 2019 from any involvement in the Tokyo Olympics and boxing has been left off the list of sports for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Seattle Mariners pitcher Sergio Romo stands near the mound after giving up a two-run home run to Los Angeles Angels' Jared Walsh during the seventh inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)



Seattle Mariners pitcher Sergio Romo reacts after the top of the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

