100 years ago

June 21, 1922

FAYETTEVILLE -- Courses in practical wireless will be emphasised at the University of Arkansas summer school this year. At least three courses dealing directly with radio will be offered, and a considerable amount of interest is expected in the subject outside the classroom. Prof. Giles E. Ripley, head of the University Department of Physics, will offer a regular course in practical and theoretical wireless, using all the University radio apparatus in connection with the course, and considering such matters as the overcoming of static, securing the best results from various types of receiving and sending sets, proper erection of aerials, and similar subjects.

50 years ago

June 21, 1972

• The state Education Department has announced that Arkansas is one of five states to receive planning grants for expansion of an education program for low-income children. The $50,000 Arkansas grant was made for the Education Department to develop a plan that could be used by other states in the Follow Through program, designed to help low-income children in the first three grades. After the planning period, Arkansas will be eligible to receive $1 million for Follow Through programs in eight to 10 new school districts. The plan will determine how the committees will be selected and the money spent.

25 years ago

June 21, 1997

PINE BLUFF -- Sparks from a cutting torch caused a fire that destroyed the Townsend Park Elementary School Wednesday afternoon, Fire Marshal David Parsley said Thursday. A worker using a torch to remove windows on the east wing of the school at 2601 Fluker St. ignited some wooden casings that surrounded windows. The flames quickly spread to the attic and soon swallowed the building, Parsley said. No charges will be brought against the worker. "It was just an accidental fire," Parsley said. The loss of the U-shaped complex was valued at $1.5 million.

10 years ago

June 21, 2012

• This October, almost 180 World War II veterans from Arkansas will board two US Airways Airbus planes bound for Washington, D.C., from Little Rock. Doctors, nurses and chaperones, called "guardians," will accompany the men and women to the National World War II Memorial, which was dedicated to their service in 2004. "They don't evidently trust us 91-year-old guys to be alone," former Air Force pilot Donald Anderson, of Horseshoe Bend, joked. He turns 91 on Oct. 6. It's an "honor flight," a free visit to the nation's capital provided by the Electrical Cooperatives of Arkansas, Wal-Mart Foundation and Tyson Foods. Since October 2009, five honor flights from the Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport have granted 432 Arkansas veterans the chance to visit the monument some of their comrades never lived to see.