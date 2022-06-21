Police: suspect in Little Rock murders found shot dead

The person shot dead early Sunday in Little Rock was wanted for murder in a shooting earlier this month that left a pregnant woman wounded and her two unborn children dead, according to a news release from Little Rock police.

Police responding to a ShotSpotter activation around 2:40 a.m. Sunday at 1321 S. Jefferson St. found Isaiah Smith, 19, of Sherwood, wounded by gunfire. Smith died of his injuries at the scene, according to the release.

Smith was wanted on two counts of first-degree murder and one of first-degree battery in the June 9 shooting of a pregnant woman at 2123 Labette Manor Drive.

The woman was seriously injured and her two unborn children died, police have said. They publicly identified Smith as the suspect June 14.

No information was provided about the circumstances that led to either shooting, and no suspect has been named in Smith's killing.

The locations of the two shootings are a little over 3 miles apart.











