GOLF

Hogs' Fernandez de Oliveira is All-American

University of Arkansas junior Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira was named a third-team All-America selection on Monday by Golfweek magazine.

The pick capped a huge year for the junior from Buenos Aires, Argentina, who will be playing in the European Amateur starting on Wednesday in Valencia, Spain.

Fernandez de Oliveira is also scheduled to compete in the Arnold Palmer Cup for Team International starting July 1 in Geneva, Switzerland.

Fernandez de Oliveira, a transfer from TCU, won his first collegiate event at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup this season and was a second-team All-SEC pick. He won the South America Amateur title and was the runner up at the Latin American Amateur.

He led the Razorbacks with a 70.88 stroke average, the third-best single season average in school history, and helped the Hogs to a ninth-place finish at the NCAA championships.

-- Tom Murphy

BASKETBALL

UALR women add pair of transfers

University of Arkansas-Little Rock Coach Joe Foley announced two more transfer additions Monday.

Nikki Metcalfe will come to Little Rock with one year of eligibility after playing her last two seasons at Arkansas Tech. The 6-2 forward averaged 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in 44 games for the Golden Suns, setting a program record with 11 blocks in a February 2021 game against Harding.

The Donvale, Australia, native will have one season of eligibility after playing at North Dakota State College of Science from 2018-20.

The other addition is former Ole Miss guard Jaiyah Smith, who appeared in 18 games as a reserve during her true freshman season -- the Rebels went 23-9 and reached the NCAA Tournament. Smith, a Miami native, will have three years of eligibility.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

UALR's Walker to lead USA East Coast

University of Arkansas-Little Rock Coach Darrell Walker is set to lead a collection of 13 players across Division I-III, beginning later this week in Athens.

Walker will be the head coach for USA East Coast Basketball -- a group including current Trojans guard Jordan Jefferson and incoming junior college transfer Nigel John -- as it plays three games against Greek pro teams from Thursday-Sunday.

-- Mitchell Gladstone