Super Quiz: Israel

1. What is the proclaimed capital city?

2. What city is the economic and technological center of the country?

3. How many points are on the hexagram depicted on the flag of Israel?

4. What country borders Israel to the north?

5. What is the official language?

6. Jews are the dominant ethnic group. What group ranks second?

7. What is the name of the candelabrum that is a symbol of Jewish worship?

8. Who was the first prime minister of Israel?

9. This is a farm or place of work where the workers live together and share everything.

ANSWERS:

1. Jerusalem

2. Tel Aviv

3. Six

4. Lebanon

5. Hebrew

6. Arabs

7. Menorah

8. David Ben-Gurion

9. Kibbutz