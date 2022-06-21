Trial pushed back for El Dorado man charged with first-degree murder

EL DORADO -- The jury trial for an El Dorado man charged with first-degree murder is set to begin Monday at the Union County Courthouse.

Ronald Pierce, 51, was arrested Sept. 5, 2020, and charged in the killing of Willie Candley.

The trial is scheduled to last two days, according to a trial docket sheet issued for Judge Hamilton Singleton's 13th Judicial District, Division 1 courtroom. A trial date in late April was delayed because Pierce's attorney, Jimmy Morris, had another trial scheduled on the same day elsewhere in the state.

According to court records, El Dorado police responded to a call Sept. 5, 2020, on Marsh Avenue and upon arrival officers observed a suspect and a knife with blood on the picnic table in the front yard. Officers also noted a victim lying in the yard and bleeding. Police later identified Pierce as a suspect and Willie Candley as the victim.

Pierce was arrested and Candley was transported to the Medical Center of South Arkansas, where he died of his injuries.

A witness told investigators that Pierce asked them for a gun "prior to stabbing Candley," documents state.

Pierce "subsequently confessed" when investigators interviewed him, according to court documents, saying he had been involved in a "physical altercation" with Candley and asked the witness for a gun but was denied. Pierce also told police he "stabbed Candley in the torso," according to documents.