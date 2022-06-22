Woman charged with negligent homicide in Fulton County wreck

A 54-year-old woman has been charged with negligent homicide after a wreck in Fulton County left one man dead and another injured, according to court records.

The driver of a 2004 Dodge Ram, Kamala Crone, 54, was southbound on Arkansas 9 at about 4:15 p.m. Friday when the vehicle crossed into the northbound lane and struck a 2013 Ford Edge head-on, authorities said.

A passenger in the Ford, 45-year-old Robert Zeigler of Salem, was killed in the wreck. The driver of the Ford, a 65-year-old Salem man, was taken to Fulton County Hospital for his injuries, a preliminary report from the Salem Police Department states.

Court records indicate charges filed against Crone include negligent homicide, driving while intoxicated and driving on a license that was suspended for a previous DWI infraction.

On Saturday, a separate wreck killed a Benton man, troopers said.

Nathan Kirtley, 25, was driving his 2006 Ford Mustang north on Arkansas 229 in Benton around 10:30 p.m. when preliminary Arkansas State Police reports say the vehicle struck a metal guardrail, then went down the river embankment.

The vehicle came to a final rest upside down and fully submerged in the Saline River, facing southwest.

Authorities described the weather as clear and the roads as dry at the time of both wrecks.

At least 255 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, preliminary figures from the state Department of Public Safety indicate.