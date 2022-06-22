Bentonville Planning Commission OKs permits to accommodate construction

BENTONVILLE -- The Planning Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved conditional use permits for projects around the city.

Motto Hotel received approval for a laydown yard for when construction begins. The site area is a little over 5 acres on Southeast 14th Street.

Hilton Hotels last year announced plans for the Motto Bentonville Downtown hotel on South Main Street. It will feature 175 rooms, an indoor bike garage, coffee bar, restaurant and an outdoor bar patio, according to a news release. It's scheduled to open in late 2023, according to Coyne PR, which represents Hilton.

The use is proposed for 18 months while construction happens. Hours will be from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, according to planning documents.

Shipping containers and job trailers will be the only indoor areas on site. There will not be any proposed site lighting, and average deliveries per day are not expected to exceed 10, according to planning documents. The applicant is LawFam Limited Partnership.

A revised site plan shows a proposed concrete apron going 20 feet deep into the property on the Southwest A Street side.

Another use permit was granted for a project at 801 S.E. G St., on the east corner of Southeast Eighth and Southeast G streets. The applicant is Food Hub NWA LLC.

Crossland Heavy Construction wants to use the home as a construction office for two years while the Southwest Eighth Street improvement project is completed. The applicant also proposes to add more gravel to the existing gravel parking lot present on the north side of the property. The lot will provide safe and adequate parking for supervisory staff who will work in the temporary office, according to planning documents.

A second conditional use also was granted at 802 S.W. E St. in conjunction with the same project. Crossland Heavy Construction proposed the installation of a gravel construction laydown yard along Southwest Eighth Street to store materials and tools during the completion of the street improvement project. The applicant is MAB Empresas LLC.

In other business, the commission approved a conditional use permit, future lane use map amendment and rezoning for Patton Family Revocable Trust for property at East Centerton Boulevard and Southwest Tater Black Road.

The future lane use map amendment was from residential estate to general commercial, and the rezoning was from agriculture to neighborhood commercial.

The primary purpose for the rezoning request is to allow the applicant to sell the property to a developer to develop a chain drive-through restaurant, according to planning documents.

The use permit is related to the restaurant. Parking, lighting, and the number of employees and patrons will be established during large-scale development. The applicant revised the proposed layout to show the trash receptacle 50 feet away from the nearby residential property line.

It was the last meeting for commissioner Richard Binns, who has been on the commission for 18 years. The Planning Commission is made up of seven members.